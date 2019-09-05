SANDOWN — After mosquitoes in town tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, Tuesday town officials were working to decide on an evening to spray pesticides.
They settled on 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, when spraying will be done at Sandown North School, Sandown Central School, Roy Miller Recreation Center and Garvey Recreation Center.
People are not allowed in these places during the spraying, but they will reopen the next morning.
Dragon Mosquito Control, Inc. of Brentwood is overseeing the spraying. Town officials suggest emailing help@dragonmosquito.com for further information regarding dates, locations, insecticides or precautions.
Those infected with EEE have flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, weakness, and muscle and joint pains that appear within four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to state health officials.
There is no treatment for the virus, which can cause a more serious central nervous system infections such as meningitis or encephalitis — inflammation of the brain.
Local health officials began taking precautions to control the spread of infected mosquitoes after batches in the area tested positive for EEE. In August, batches of the insects in Methuen and Pelham tested positive for the virus.. Hampstead also had a batch of mosquitoes test positive for EEE Tuesday.
One horse died from the disease in Methuen, but no human cases have been reported in the area.