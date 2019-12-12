EXETER — A Sandown truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when the tractor-trailer he was operating was struck in the rear by another vehicle on Route 101, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
Jean Martin, 70, was driving a 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer on the eastbound side of the highway. As traffic slowed, the trailer was hit by a 2010 Subaru operated by Ashley Gendreau, 28, of Manchester, state police said.
Both Martin and Gendreau were transported to area hospitals, state police said. Gendreau's injuries were also described as non-life-threatening.
As a result of this collision, which was reported at 7:50 a.m., increased traffic congestion contributed to a five-vehicle crash just west of the initial incident, state police said. The second accident was relatively minor and there were no injuries, troopers said.
The state police closed this section of Route 101 and diverted traffic around both accidents by using the Exit 12 on and off ramps. The closure lasted about an hour.
Traffic on this part of the highway typically slows down as large numbers of vehicles approach Exit 12, which connects Route 101 to Interstate 95. State Police Troop A was assisted by the Troop G Commercial Motor Carrier Enforcement Section, Exeter police and the Exeter and Hampton fire departments.
The accident is being investigated by Trooper Erik Willett of Troop A. Anyone who has further information about the incident is asked to call Willett at 603-223-8490 or email him at erik.willett@dos.nh.gov.