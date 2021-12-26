The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
For favor received, $25
In loving memory of all departed friends and relatives. Although you are gone, you are never forgotten. Love you all. Christmas 2021, $20
For Jayson and Tyler. Always hear the bell and believe! $10
In loving memory of Mom and Dad. Miss you more each and every day. Christmas 2021, $10
Happy Holidays. Gary’s Lawn Mowing Service, $85
In memory of my dad, John Tine, and all deceased members of the Tine and Coco families. Joyce Hamelin, $50
Nollaig shona dhuit. In memory of David R. Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel E. Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Sigmund P. Vurewicz, Robert Burke, Daniel Burke. From Patricia and Kevin Burke, $100
In memory of my husband, Paul, and my sisters Joyce and Donna, and Ma and Dad. Love Pat Goodrich, $100
Merry Christmas to all of my grandchildren. With love, Meme, $50
Thank you St. Jude, Blessed Virgin, Sacred Heart of Jesus for prayers answered. JMR, $25
Merry Christmas! From Patrick, Lauren, Katharine and Kristin, $500
Joyce Flanagan, $100
Anonymous, $25
In memory of James Ellis, May your Christmas be merry and bright. Brittney and Elaine Ellis, $100
Allen and Phylis Eastman, $100
In memory of Mario — 45 years of friendship and calling strikes. Matt, $45
Happy holidays to all. From Alan and Carol LeBovidge, $500
Anonymous, $100
Lawrence Teachers Union, $150
In memory of my husband, Daniel F. Millett, and Tanya Paszko Millett, daughter-in-law. Merry Christmas with love. Mary E. Millett, $50
In memory of our deceased relatives, friends and canine companions. Merry Christmas from Mike and Judi Arasi, $100
D. Goguen, $400
Merry Christmas from Mike and Sharon McNeil, $100
In memory of my dad. You are missed beyond belief. Holidays are just not the same without you. Honestly nothing is the same without you. I’ll miss you forever Dad. Love you, Sylvia, $20
In memory of Fred and Rita Theberge. We all miss you. Bless all those away from home. Merry Christmas. Sylvia Theberge, $20
In memory of our daughter Wendy. Hard to believe it’s the seventh holiday without you. Just so hard, you are missed, nothing is the same here. Merry Christmas sweetie. Love you forever, pickle on tree. Mom, Dad, Kristine, Jenn and family, $20
Denny and Brenda Michaud, $50
In memory of my loving husband, Nana and Pa, and Mam and Bamp. Merry Christmas in heaven. Marcia Gagne, $200
In loving memory of Joseph, Emma and Richard Rousseau. We miss you. Merry Christmas to All. Janet Regan, $50
In loving memory of my dear friends Margaret Eason and Barbara Currier. From Margaret Hayes, $50
To Leo Sansoucie, a great husband, loving dad and grandfather. Missed! Theresa Sansoucie, $25
Merry Christmas to all. Elaine Hines, $50
In loving memory of Bonz. Patricia, $25
In honor of my parents, Lydia and Carl House, who inspired my first Christmas memories. Kathy, $100
Happy Holidays from Kenny and Lorraine, $25
In loving memory of Danny Welch. David Electrical Contracting, $150
In loving memory of John, Ginny, Ted and Esther. Phil and Judy Rohn, $100
Merry Christmas. June Shahhehan, $250
Happy holidays to all! Hicks Builders, $250
In loving memory of my husband, George Hajjar Jr., and my parents, Albert Gordon Thomson and Gladys Thomson Smith. From Glady, $25
In loving memory of the Rev. Louis Gerard Comtois and Dr. and Mrs. Matthew S. Venti. Each one was a source of inspiration to others through example. Let us always remember their good deeds. Margo, $50
In loving memory of my father, Edmond Schelling, who taught me to be the handyman that I am today. Also in loving memory of my brother, Eddie. Roger, $50
In loving memory of my beloved parents, Dolores and Paul Comtois. They were the best spiritual role models for their seven children. Also in loving memory of my sister Pauline Poole. May they all enjoy their eternal reward — heaven. Marguerite, $50
Merry Christmas, Iron Man and Captain America. Love you to the moon and back! Happy New Year from Groot! $200
In memory of U.S. Army S/Sgt. James Albert Demers, who died of his wounds almost 50 years after coming to the rescue of his men who were trapped in an ambush in Vietnam. Rest in peace brother. John Doherty, $50
In memory of US Army Pfc. Evan William O’Neill, killed in action Sept. 29, 2003, at Shkin, Afghanistan, while saving the lives of 23 of his comrades and earning the Bronze Star with “V” device for heroism. America’s best. John Doherty, $50
In memory of GY/Sgt. George P. Kendall, USMC and SP-4 Frank Doezema, US Army, both killed in action at Hue, Republic of Vietnam during the TET Offensive in February 1968 while saving the lives of their comrades. Gone but never forgotten. John Doherty, $100
In loving memory of Darren Zuill, Ruth and Albert Coates, Ted and Harriet Cahow, Maryann Coates, Deborah Coates and John Zuill. Peace and love. Steve and Paula Cahow, $100
In loving memory of my best friend for 65 years, Alice Sargent Lewis. Miss you Al. From Paula Cahow, $100
In memory of Mom and Dad Degruttola. Gail Demaso, $50
In loving memory of our beloved parents Salvatore and Orazia Pappalardo and Fred and Mary Fichera. Always in our hearts. Fred and Marge, $25
In Thanksgiving to Sacred Heart, St. Jude, St. Anthony, Dear Blessed Mother, and St. Peregrine for prayers answered. Mrs. Gerald Miele, $25
TOTAL: $5,005
GRAND TOTAL: $69,996