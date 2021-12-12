The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of my wonderful father, Frederick R. Kuehn, I miss you so much. Merry Christmas. From your loving son, Jeffrey. $50
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!! $25
Merry Christmas from the Gilmore family, $150
Deceased members of the Ryan family and Webber family, always in our hearts! Love Joe and Linda, $100
Happy holidays from Terry and Stephen Cicio, $50
Merry Christmas from the Berube family, $400
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night, $50
Happy holidays! $50
Hugh and Nora Conlon, $200
Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Christmas, $250
With love, remembering deceased and living members of the Beliveau/Matthes, Letourneau/Terrio, and Soucy families. From Linda, Mike, Amy and Kim, $50
In memory of Kiko, $65
In memory of Bob Park, $1,000
In loving memory of all our family and friends who have passed over the years. Mike and Marie Bellmore, $250
In remembrance of our loved ones at this joyous time of year. Forever in our hearts. Bob Lutz, Linda and John Medwid $50
Merry Christmas Rebecca, Lillian, Elizabeth, Cali, Charlotte, Rosemary, and Olivia. Love you all tons! Love Nuna, $100
In loving memory of our parents, Marguerite and Joseph Gaudette, and Joan (Tremblay) Bibeau and Charles Tremblay, from MaryLou and Jim, $150
In loving memory of all our family members. Merry Christmas and a great New Year! Jeanne and Jerry, $100
In loving memory of Theresa E. Moriarty, $30
Burke and Sons Plumbing and Heating, Inc. wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! $100
In memory of my love, Barry Jackson. $50
In memory of Joyce Hersey. $100
In memory of Kathy McMath. She loved life and gave openheartedly. We miss you. Pat and Laura, $25
Bless the children. Anonymous, $50
In memory of John and Grace Mulligan. John Mulligan, $100
Happy Holidays. Jerry Natale, $200
Merry Christmas Emma Li. Satenik Der Manuelian, $25
In loving memory of our son, Bryan. From Marjorie and Harry Nelson, $100
TOTAL: $3870
GRAND TOTAL: $41,618