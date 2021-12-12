The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.

In memory of my wonderful father, Frederick R. Kuehn, I miss you so much. Merry Christmas. From your loving son, Jeffrey. $50

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!! $25

Merry Christmas from the Gilmore family, $150

Deceased members of the Ryan family and Webber family, always in our hearts! Love Joe and Linda, $100

Happy holidays from Terry and Stephen Cicio, $50

Merry Christmas from the Berube family, $400

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night, $50

Happy holidays! $50

Hugh and Nora Conlon, $200

Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Christmas, $250

With love, remembering deceased and living members of the Beliveau/Matthes, Letourneau/Terrio, and Soucy families. From Linda, Mike, Amy and Kim, $50

In memory of Kiko, $65

In memory of Bob Park, $1,000

In loving memory of all our family and friends who have passed over the years. Mike and Marie Bellmore, $250

In remembrance of our loved ones at this joyous time of year. Forever in our hearts. Bob Lutz, Linda and John Medwid $50

Merry Christmas Rebecca, Lillian, Elizabeth, Cali, Charlotte, Rosemary, and Olivia. Love you all tons! Love Nuna, $100

In loving memory of our parents, Marguerite and Joseph Gaudette, and Joan (Tremblay) Bibeau and Charles Tremblay, from MaryLou and Jim, $150

In loving memory of all our family members. Merry Christmas and a great New Year! Jeanne and Jerry, $100

In loving memory of Theresa E. Moriarty, $30

Burke and Sons Plumbing and Heating, Inc. wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! $100

In memory of my love, Barry Jackson. $50

In memory of Joyce Hersey. $100

In memory of Kathy McMath. She loved life and gave openheartedly. We miss you. Pat and Laura, $25

Bless the children. Anonymous, $50

In memory of John and Grace Mulligan. John Mulligan, $100

Happy Holidays. Jerry Natale, $200

Merry Christmas Emma Li. Satenik Der Manuelian, $25

In loving memory of our son, Bryan. From Marjorie and Harry Nelson, $100

TOTAL: $3870

GRAND TOTAL: $41,618

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you