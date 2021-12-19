The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of my loving wife, Carol A. Lawson. Roger Lawson, $100
In loving memory of Nancy Wimmer. Carl Wimmer, $100
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Anonymous, $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all, and special thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the recent tornadoes, may God be with you. The Davis Family, $125
Warm wishes from the Loffredo family, $200
Merry Christmas from the Hearst Family, $250
In memory of James and Rita Dolan, $50
Merry Christmas and thank you to the members of the Derry Police and Derry Fire Departments, $25
In loving memory of John J., Mary F., and Mary E. Kennedy; Jayne Kennedy; and Joseph and Teresa (Kennedy) Clark. From the Kennedy Family, $250
In memory of Connor J. and Edward J. Opolski. Anonymous, $100
In memory of my dad, Gerard Gosselin, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gosselin and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Saindon, $100
In memory of my father, John B. Corrigan. Forever loved and appreciated. Anne, $100
Anonymous, $250
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Anonymous, $50
In memory of my parents, Ralph and Mary Jones, $50
Anonymous, $200
In memory of my husband, George Acciard, my daughter Wendy Lee Acciard and my brother Edmund “Ted” Smith. From Audrey Acciard, $25
In loving memory of Michael Carney. We miss you so much, $25
In loving memory of my daddy, Frederick R. Kuehn. We both miss you. Love, Krista OX and Pete Bajor. Merry Christmas. $50
In memory of my mother, Loretta Goodwin, who lived 97 years with grace and love, $200
In loving memory of Lionel, Germaine and Linda Duhamel and Santina Marcello, $100
In loving memory of Fred Nasser. We love and miss you every day. Love, Mary, Carol and John, $50
In loving memory of Nana. Barbara Currier and Auntie Sandy Currier, $50
Anonymous, $50
Total $2,650
Grand Total $52,003