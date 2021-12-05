The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.

Anonymous, $100

In loving memory of John and Lorraine Reusch. Merry Christmas from Nancy, Kevin, Michael and Brooke Soucy, $50

Grateful for my blessings, grateful to be able to share. Anonymous, $75

Hartnett family, $250

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Bolduc family, $25

Merry Christmas, from Carol and Pete Bashkoian, $150

Happy Holidays! Love, Nichols Funeral Home, $100

In memory of Victor and Dorothy Guertin and Rick. Merry Christmas, Maureen, $250

Anonymous, $50

With love to mom and dad! Love, Justin and Dima, $10

Merry Christmas from Grandma’s 8QTPIZ, $25

Anonymous, $25

Thank you for organizing this very important effort to reach people in need. Anonymous, $200

May all our family and friends enjoy a happy, healthy and holy holiday season, $25

Anonymous, $200

Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Margaret Shepley. From husband, Bill, $25

Healthy and happy holidays from Kevin and Nancy Bagnall, $100

In memory of Deb Randolph. Your Golfer Friends: The Provisionals and Golfer Girls, $730

Merry Christmas to everyone! Especially Ava and Evan. Love Nana and Papa, $25

Merry Christmas and happy and healthy New Year, $5

From Raytheon Co., $500

Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, Annual Santa Fund Hole-In-One Golf Tournament 2021, $11,120

Total $18,001

Grand total $29,138

