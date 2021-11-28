The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my precious husband Tony. Love, Linda Petteruti, $100
Happy Holidays. Alan & Lynne Gorrie, $100
Happy Holidays! Advanced Metal Roofing, $100
Holiday blessings to all. Sue Tucker, $50
Jeff and Kathie Rickers, $40
Merry Christmas to my adorable grandson. Carrie Kenney, $100
In loving memory of Connie Lynch and Dorothy Zing. Wishing all a happy, healthy Christmas. John Lynch, $100
Royal Jewelers, $100
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Cote & Foster Contracting, Inc., $150
Telly & Dena Papanikolaou, $100
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year. $50
Merry Christmas to All. Andrew Shea Family, $25
In celebrating the birth of Jesus, may the joy and magic of Christmas that my parents, Gerard & Joan Ford, bestowed upon me be experienced by all. Family is everything. Miss you more than you words describe. Love, Jeanne, $200
In memory of Louise Ricci Pelletier, $25
In memory of Bob and Alta Young, $50
Saul Goldberg, $100
David Milmore, $50
Merry Christmas! Happiness, health and lots of prayers for Covid-19 to leave in the new year all over the world. Angela Puglisi, $20
Merry Christmas Gene, miss you and love you always. Dear Friend Jo, $10
Merry Christmas from Kannan & Pricone Plumbing & Heating, $100
Total $1,570
Grand total $23,541