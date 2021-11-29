The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of our sister, Grace. We miss you. Mike & Rosa, $25

I love & miss you Beanie. Bobbie Wentworth, $100

In memory of Mary Elizabeth Bostwick by husband, Frank, $50

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to all! Special good wishes to Owen & Evie. James & Carolyn Redmond, $100

In memory of my husband Bill. From Connie, $50

Seven years & it does not get any easier, My Amazing Grace. Gene Bunker, $50

Alice Phair, $50

Hope this can brighten up someone’s Christmas. Skylar and Mom, $20

Merry Christmas to all! Barbara Gannon, $25

In honor of the 60th wedding anniversary of Ted & Mary Murphy. From the Girards, $60

Merry Christmas. Mr. & Mrs. James Hetherington, $100

Merry Christmas Everyone. William Kaupinis, $200

Merry Christmas from the Lyons Family, $500

Merry Christmas in memory of Bumpy. P.M. Hamilton, $50.00

In loving memory of my Mom & Dad, Theresa & Joseph Turcotte. Linda Seremet, $50

Peace & Love to All. Wes Slate & Georgia Bills, $25

In loving memory of Jen. Mom, Dad, Chris, Matt and Michael, $50

In loving Memory of William D. Cox, Beatrice N. Cox, Joseph L. Cox and Paula M. Cox, $100

In loving memory of my wonderful parents Jim & Anne Fennessy and my dear sister Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. Barbara Fennessy, $100

TOTAL: $1,705

GRAND TOTAL: $25,246

