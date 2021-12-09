The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.

Janet Begin, $100

In loving memory of Joseph and Leonora Marcello. You are forever in our hearts. Love Rose, Bill and family, $25

In loving memory of Carroll-Bennart and Regan-Mitchell family members. Joseph and Kathleen Carroll, $100

Jesus is the reason for the season! We wish everyone a joyous Christmas season. Paul and Linda Getchell, $25

With thanks for our five beautiful grandchildren: Molly, Jack, Olivia, Grace and Sean. Bernard and Jean Kenney, $50

In memory of all members of the LaRose-Koslowski family. Gary and Kathy $50

In loving memory of Barbara J. Kaslow. John Kaslow, $200

In loving memory of my husband and hero, Raymond A. Philbrick, Jr. From Glo, $50

In loving memory of Sam Moschetto. We love and miss you. From Barbara, Lisa and grandchildren, $25

In memory of Big D. From Bozo and Sunshine, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of my brothers, Steve and Dick. Geraldine Murphy, $25

In memory of my wife, Lorraine. RJ Marotte, $10

In loving memory of John J. McCormack. We miss you. Sandy, Mike, Jim and Tim, $50

In loving memory of Barbara and Leo Desrocher. From Sandy, Mike, Jim and Tim. Sandra McCormack, $25

In loving memory of John and Minnie McCormack from Sandy, Mike, Jim and Tim. Sandra McCormack, $25

A blessed Christmas to all. Anne and Lionel Martel, $50

Happy Holidays. Amelia Capone, $20

In thanksgiving for the blessing of our grandchildren, Ryan, Fallon, Emma and Aubrey. From Charlie and Anna Louise, $50

In honor of my neighbors at Farrwood Green. Anonymous, $100

Merry Christmas. Barbara Patnaude $150

TOTAL: $1,330

GRAND TOTAL: $34,838

