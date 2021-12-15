Remembering Papa, Nana and Bub, always in our hearts. Joan Coughlin, $25
Merry Christmas. Rose Duchesne, $50
Merry Christmas from the Poirier family, $1,000
In memory of my parents, Helen and Tom Wefers, and my brother Tom Wefers Jr. Joan Burns, $100
Merry Christmas. Ruth O'Donnell, $25
In remembrance of Robert Gablosky and Kevin Anderson at this holiday season. Sandra and Hollis Anderson, $100
Andrew Rouse, $25
In memory of Francis D. O'Leary. David O'Leary, $100
Eliot Sibley, $50
A safe and peaceful New Year. J and J Farms, Inc., $30
In memory of my friend Larry Pinero. From Chris Diodati, $20
In memory of my loving parents Mary and Flopsy Diodati and my dear Bernie Keegan forever in my heart. From Chris Diodato, $100
Merry Christmas and Happy New year! Daniel and Kyle Morin, $40
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Maryann and Doug Cox, $100
Anonymous, $25
Happy Holidays. In memory of Robert and Grace Stoney and Arlene McDermott. Cary and Roberta McDermott, $50
In loving memory of Donat Joseph Mailloux from his wife Isabelle and family, $100
Merry Christmas from Henry, $20
In memory of Kenyon, Wilcox, Decourcy, Uhle Families. Bob and Mary Cody, $100
In memory of Cody, Lavin and Therrien Families. Bob and Mary Cody, $100
TOTAL $2,160
GRAND TOTAL $47,250