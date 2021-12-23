The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
It is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. -Mother Theresa. In loving memory of Dean, Mom and Dad, Sam, Unc, Nick, Foula, Jim, JeanPaul, and Benny. Happy Holidays to all from Jim and Greta McElvanna, $100
In loving memory of Fred Nasser. We love and miss you more every day. Love, Marie & Nick Napoli & his loving grandchildren, $100
In memory of Joseph, Connie, Michael, and Bill Byron. With love Charlotte & Doug, $50
Anonymous, $50
In memory of John and Nancy Lundy and Tom Burke the finest, from Sis and Scotty, $50
In memory of our parents Ken and Arlene Brown, Leon and Genevieve Heller. Merry Christmas to all!! $100
Thank you for all you have done for so many. Please keep up the great work. MGR Electrical Contracting Inc., $500
Anonymous, $25
in loving memory of Bailey, $40
Remembering Vinny at Christmas, sadly missed by family and friends. Nancy and Gary Russell, $50
In loving memory of our sister Kathie Sharpe, who loved Christmas. Miss you. Maureen and Bill, Annmarie and Jim, Jimmy and Alana and families, $25
In loving memory of my parents Fred and Antoinette and sister Phyllis. Miss you. Joe Forseze, $100
Merry Christmas from John and Irene Giblin, $100
In loving memory of our grandfather Norman Choquette and our great-grandmother Marion Choquette. From Rich, Ed, Chris, Beth, Dawn and Mike, $40
In memory of my parents Helen Hajj and Daniel DeSantis. Best Wishes for a magical Christmas. Dan DeSantis, $50
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Breen, $100
In memory of Peter and Marie, $100
In loving memory of my husband Atty. George Arvanitis, my parents Gordon and Marian Taylor, my grandson Nicholas Arvanitis and my dear friend Maureen Imielkowski. From Linda Taylor Arvanitis, $100
Happy Holidays! Andover Classic Wines, $100
Kody and Company, Inc., $250
Merry Christmas and Peace to all in the New Year. Bob and Joyce, $40
In memory of Amber and Shannon. Marjorie Goodwin, $25
Pinkerton Academy, $100
Mrs. Sueanne C. Dillman, $100
In loving memory of Gerhard and Thomas Schnellinger. Dagmar Schnellinger, $50
Wishing the best for the New Year. Camp Evergreen, $100
In memory of Bob. Janice Gosselin, $50
Thank you St. Jude for prayers answered. Judith Hayes, $25
R and M, $10
Anonymous, $100
In loving memory of my husband George Lambert. Love, Sandra, $50
TOTAL $2,680
GRAND TOTAL $60,526