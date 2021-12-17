The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas, $50

Anonymous, $50

In loving memory of our parents Santo and Ann Messina, $100

Rest in love — Richard H Patten. Margaret Lahti. We love you. Anonymous, $50

Merry Christmas from the boyz of ‘68, $450

In loving memory of Lorraine Hemond. Miss you every day Mom. Love Mike, Debbie, Amanda, Jake and Brian, $50

In loving memory of George Kannheiser Jr. Miss you every day Dad. Love Debbie, Mike, Amanda, Jake and Brian, $50

Merry Christmas and Happy new year. From J. Martinoli and Sons Building and Remodeling, $100

In memory of Dennis Collins. David, Lisa, Derek and Emily, $75

In memory of Mildred Saffie. David, Lisa, Derek and Emily, $75

In memory of Margaret and Richard Haltmaier $100

In honor of John Muldoon for his wonderful response to finding a camera in Salisbury! Merry Christmas! $25

In memory of Barbara Kaslow by family, $100

In memory of America and Dante Savastono by family, $100

In the name of John Muldoon of Salisbury Beach for being an honest stand up guy, $250

In memory of our family and friends. From Dick and Carol Portors, $100

In loving memory of our son, Billy. Bill and Barbara Lessard, $25

In loving memory of Paula Roche, who passed in 2001. This was her favorite time of year as she loved to give to others. From her husband, Jim, $100

In loving memory of my parents, Angelo and Anne Angelari, and my brother Michael Angelari. From Norma and Ed Lapointe, $100

Methuen High School Class of 1962, $10

In memory of my daughter, Maggie. Linda Ristow, $300

Happy holidays. David and Nancy Charest, $25

In loving memory of Joey Pauta and Debbie Suliveras. From Mom and Dad, Sandy and Joe Pauta, and William Suliveras and family, $100

Total: $2,385.00

Grand total: $49,535

