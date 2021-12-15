The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of Mrs. Connie Napolitano. Bob and Mary Cody $25
In loving memory of Joseph and Ruth Maker of North Andover from their children Beth, Tom and Ted $50
In memory of the Flynn and Giarrusso Families from Pete and Nancy $50
To give a little hope. Patricia St.Laurent $100
In loving memory of Anita Garabedian, Slip and Elaine Madigan and Grace Sanborn from Matt and Erin $50
In loving memory of our parents Fred and Lorraine Partridge and Eddie and Winnie Kelley. From Attorney and Mrs. Robert F. Kelley $100
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Rev. James T. O’Reilly OSA Division, Ancient order of Hibernians, Lawrence,Ma from the officers and members $100
In loving memory of Charles L. and Evelyn G. Sullivan from Kristen, Katie, Allison, Douglas, Kara, Aiden, Hailee, Abby Mae, Adeline and Casey $50
In loving memory of the Berube amd Mailloux Families. Daniel and Denise Mailloux $50
In memory of my parents Arnold and Jennie. J.M. Oberti $25
In loving memory of Ernie Pellerin, Andee Pellerin, Grace and Gus (ma and bupp) Wengel from Joan and Family $50
In memory of Sara and Avedis Arzoonian, Mary and Mike Kentopian, Agnes Willman and Peggy Wilson. Frances Arzoonian $200
In memory of Mary and Frank Rapaglia, Mary (sis) Tingley, Robbie Caputi, Theresa and Tony Scaglione and Benny Hillidge. Frances Arzoonian $200
in memory of loving husband Michael Arzoonian and Harry Najarian his special friend. Frances Arzoonian $200
In loving memory of Louis Palazzo Sr., Best husband and dad. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. Pat and Louis Jr.... $25
In memory of Michael Cestrone, Atty. Mark McComiskey, Mom and Dad Cestrone, Mom and Dad Catalano, Tony, Mary, Buster, Angie, Frances, Jo, Grace and Edward. Connie Cestrone $50
In memory of Robert with love from Sandy $50
In memory of our brother Henry Solomon. Love and miss you, Mary and David $20
Merry Christmas to All. L and R D’Arcangelo $35
In memory of loved ones. Arthur and Priscilla Awley $50
Merry Christmas to All! Janice Griffith $100
In loving memory of Albert and Irene Alartosky, Cheryl Makepeace, Kay Alartosky, Mary Greene and Helen Matuk. Forever in our hearts, from Rick and Judy $25
In remembrance of our beloved parents: Joe and Alice Indoccio from their children and grandchildren $50
In remembrance of our beloved Aunt Gloria and Uncle Arthur Royer. From their nieces, nephews and family $50
In loving memory of John and Margaret Hayes, Julie Kenyon, Justine Riopelle. Love, Peggy $100
TOTAL $1805
GRAND TOTAL $45,090