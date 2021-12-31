The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
Happy Holidays from the employees of North of Boston Media Group, $1,400
Store collections and Santa Fund canisters, $272
In memory of Baron, $500
In memory of Susan Harrison. From Milt Taylor, $25
In memory of Roger J. Bradley and Annfrances and Louis Gosselin. From the Bradley family, $300
Lithuanian Gedymino Club, $250
Paying it forward. Steven and Margaret Legal, $60
Judith Noyes, $100
In memory of Dan Takesian. From all of us at Don Kennett, Inc., $200
In loving memory of my husband, Raymond J. Richard. From Carol, $25
In memory of my beloved son Frank D. Salmon. Always in my thoughts, prayers and heart. Mom, $25
In memory of Nana Sue and Grandpa Fred. From Elena, Ali, Mike and Elizabeth, $100
Anonymous, $360
TOTAL: $3617
GRAND TOTAL: $86039