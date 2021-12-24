The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of my dear in-laws, Gennaro, Rose and Paul Miele, and all deceased members of both our families; especially cousin Nick L., Stephen C., Stephen S., Barbara M., Connie N., Daniel C.,and Raymond V. Forever in my heart. Mrs. Gerald Miele, $25
As we await the arrival of baby Jesus, we are so blessed to have a new addition to our family. Alexander Pasquale Vallante. And Merry Christmas to my three loves, Antionio, Adriana and Joey. Love Auntie Margie, $25
In loving memory of my dear parents and dear brother Eugene, Pasquelina and Pasquale Vallante. Missed beyond words. Mrs. Gerald Miele, $25
In loving memory of my beloved husband, Jerry. Sorely missed and deeply loved. Mrs. Gerald Miele, $25
In loving memory of our colleagues and friends: Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne and Frank. From the James F. Hennessey, retired teachers, $235
Always in our thoughts. In memory of Patsy, Wendy, Jeff and Cindy. Love Mom and Erma, $100
Happy Holidays! Tom and Linda Higgins, $75
For the children’s Christmas. From Amel, $200
In loving and fond memories of Fred F. You’re missed by many! Jackie and family, $40
God bless us everyone. Elizabeth Mackay, $25
Anonymous , $125
In memory of John Ingram. Merry Christmas. Pat Ingram, $50
In loving memory of Charles and Helen Dobeck. From Justine, $50
In memory of my many elders I took care of, please bring in the bird of peace for us. Thank You. DK, $100
Liam’s first Christmas! $100
Happy Holidays from John and Jeanine Gagliardi, $25
In memory of Edmund and Doris Hajjar. Eddie, $75
Merry Christmas! Claire Valcourt, $50
You loved children so much! In loving memory of Tom Donahue and our departed families. From Ginny, kids and grandchildren, $50
In honor of my cousin Dona Hale who loved giving! $500
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Merrimack Valley! $50
In loving memory of Joanie and Cliff Rebidue, $100
Merry Christmas. Peter and Maryelise DiBenedetto, $100
In loving memory of our Pops and Mumsie Willis. Mumsie, this is our first Christmas without you and you are greatly missed. From Linda, David and Martin Stone, $100
Merry Christmas from the James family, $300
In memory of our dear friend Thurley Leslie. We love and miss you. Emil and Bev DeFusco, $100
Merry Christmas from Hermann and Jeannette, $50
In loving memory of Thomas D., Evelyn F. and Paula M. Dolan. From Kathy, Joe and Joey Sciacca, $50
In loving memory of Joseph A. Sciacca Sr. From the Sciacca family, $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. From Lisa, Mike and Chris, $100
Wishing everyone a healthy and peaceful holiday season and new year $500
In loving memory of Deborah and Steven L Murphy, Jr.: two of the kindest, warmest, most loving, giving souls. We miss them greatly daily, but know they are with us every step of the way. Wishing joy, peace and love to all in their memory, $50
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. In loving memory of Rosemary and Donald Foss, two amazing parents and grandparents. Your legacy of donation to the Santa Fund carries on. We love you and miss you so much! $50
In loving memory of Edward “Skeets” Scanlon. Love and miss you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Love, Ann, $20
In loving memory of my sister-in-law Marie Bushnell. You are missed everyday. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Love, Ann, $20
In loving memory of my parents, Ruthmary and William Bushnell. Love and miss you everyday. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Love Ann, $20
In loving memory of my husband, Slim Kannheiser. Missing you every day. Love you always and forever. Sandi, $50
Merry Christmas to S, L and N. A best Wishes for a New Year of peace, health and joy. From FBJ, $100
In loving memory of 1st Sgt. Tim Luke. The Sweeney family, $50
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Coleman and Eileen B. Mulcahy. From Nancy, Gary and Sarah $100
In loving memory of Pappy, Gramps and Grammy and their generous spirit. From Holly, Sam, Joey and Amanda, $100
Merry Christmas to all you special children, $50
In memory of the Pellerin Ffmily. All friends we lost this year, $5
In loving memory of Tom, Mary and Mark Crabtree and Duncan, Shirley and Beth MacKillop. Hoping to make someone’s Christmas merry and bright as they did ours! Steve and Jeannie, $200
In loving memory of all our deceased relatives and friends. Wally and Kathy, $100
Wishing all good health and happiness in 2022. Tony and Linda, $100
TOTAL: $4,465
GRAND TOTAL: $64,991