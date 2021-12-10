The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
Merry Christmas from Dr. and Mrs. Anthony F. Marino, $100
Miller Family Fund, $75
Christmas blessings to all. James O’Connor, $100
In memory of all who left before us. Wishing every one a Merry Christmas! $50
Connie and Fred Glore, $100
In loving memory of J.B. Taleb. Sorely Missed by family and friends. Joseph Mansour, $100
Hampshire Road Self Storage, $100
In memory of all deceased members of the Crescimano and Napolitano families and the Pickles and Campbell families. May their souls be resting in peace. From Wayne and Connie, $25
In loving memory of Christine, Albert, Joanne, John and Dorothy. Adele Demers, $200
For my parents, May and Carmen Desisto, and my aunt Doris Mack: gone but not forgotten. From Maureen, $25
In memory of all the Pellerin and Giarrusso family members. Kenneth and Donna Pellerin, $100
In loving memory of our parents, Alice and Harold Parshley. Jim and Gail Crane, $20
In memory of the 343 F.D.N.Y. Never to be forgotten. Jim and Cindy Crane, $20
In loving memory of Dodo Miskell Boutin, our brightest star in the sky. Love always Leo and the kids, $50
In memory of Tony Pennisi and Dohi Berryman. Peace and love. Anonymous, $25
To celebrate Nov. 19, 2000. Cheers from J. and P., $100
In memory of Silvio P. Uliano, Sr. and Silvio P. Uliano, Jr. Love you both always. Dora Uliano-Antonellis, $25
In loving memory of our departed loved ones. Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $25
All our love to our wonderful family and a special love for our first great-granddaughter, Cameron Noelle. David and Beverly Hasty, $25
Always in my thoughts. Anna Chesebro, $50
In memory of those family members who are no longer with us. Mr.and Mrs. Frank Barry, $25
Wishing the safe return of all servicemen and women. SSGT. Charles J. Occhipinti III, $25
Gotto family — Shirley, Fred, Wayne, Stephen and Kevin in memory. Gerri Simonelli, $50
In memory of loved ones lost. Jonathan Mimms, $20
Attorney Thomas J. Burke — forever loved and missed. Evie, Kelley and Bridget, $100
Anonymous, $500
Deb and Ray O’Brien, $300
Merry Christmas to our family and friends from Loreen and Al Augeri, $25
Lawrence General Hospital medical staff, $500
TOTAL: $2,910
GRAND TOTAL: $37,748