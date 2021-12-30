The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In thankfulness for our six beautiful grandchildren. Dan and Peggy Coleman, $75
In memory of the Noel family — Leo, Wilda and Richard. Love, Lucille and Diana, $25
In loving memory of Auntie Mary Lou Ruffin. Thank you for sharing your warm heart with us. We miss you. Love, Paula and Tony Sutton, $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all. From Lori, Gregg and Stephanie, $35
John and Margaret Hanley, $25
In memory of our parents, Joseph and Josephine Bolis and Wesley Robie and Marie Janvrin. The Robie family, $100
Paul and Natalie Bradley, $100
In memory of Billy Kendall, who loved Christmas! We love and miss you. Ma, $25
In memory of Louis and Grace Sanzica. Mary Rogers, $50
Merry Christmas to our West Coast relatives. The Giglios, $50
In memory of my husband, Dick Kamal, and my friend Jim Gulla, and my dear friend Bill Arasi, who passed away Nov. 15, 2021. Forever in my heart. Dottie Kamal, $25
In loving memory of Andrea Phelan, $25
Anonymous, $100
TOTAL: $685
GRAND TOTAL: $82,422