Thank you St. Jude for prayers answered. GEM, $25
Jesus is the reason for the season, and my savoir. Merry Christmas, $200
In loving memory of my parents, John and Kay Bush. Miss you every day. $50
R. Lord Class of ‘68, $50
In loving memory of our precious godchild Sarah Thibodeau, our brother Frank Bodenradea Jr., our sister-in-law Judy DiStefano, and our parents, Frank and Mary DiStefano and Charles Wilson Sr. and Eleanor ( Wilson) Lee. Love Tom and Donna DiStefano, $25
In loving memory of my first childhood friend, Janyce ( Summers) Lynch. Love, Donna, $10
Feeney family, $100
In loving memory of our parents, our grandparents, and my great-grandparents. Love hugs and kisses to you all up in heaven. Mr. and Mrs. Chester Muskewicz, Mr. and Mrs. John Foisy, and Mrs. Carolyn Agostino. From Mr and Mrs Melni Foisy, Ryan, Keth, Kerri, and Charlotte, $100
In loving memory of my mother, Addy, who loved Christmas. Love, Joan, $100
Anonymous, $4,090
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $200
In remembrance of Hank and Mary Woelfel. A Merry Christmas to all and a healthy 2022! From Thomas Woelfel, $100
Physical Sciences, Inc., $1,676
In memory of RGM. From Ausonia, $100
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Peace and love from Owen and Stella Justin, $50
Merry Christmas to All! $100
Louise Sarto, $25
In loving memory of Joseph, Emma, Richard Rousseau. We miss you. Merry Christmas to all. Jim and Janet Regan, $50
In memory of Edie Rosatone. Merry Christmas from the Tretter family, $200
In memory of loved ones and gratitude for the blessings we have. J. O. and family, $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. From Helen Pilch, $25
In memory of John Cronin. From Pat Small, $25
For the deceased members of the Small and Sheridan families. From Patrick Small, $25
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Me too very much! $300
In thanksgiving for family and friends! The Gallant family , $100
Donated by Mareck B. Daniels in loving memory of his brother Marshall T. Daniels, $10
Happy Holidays! $5
Merry Christmas to all! $50
In loving memory of Dianne Farelli, $100
In Loving Memory of Nana and Papa. From Kevin, Becky and Patrick, $50
In loving memory of Alfio and Nellie Faro, $100
In loving memory of John Leong and Cheng Lai How, $100
In Memory of Paul and Miriam O’Brien, $200
That more may enjoy the blessed holiday, $300
In loving memory of Stephen and Grace Ciofolo and Alphonse Camasso. From Camille, Billy and Julia, $25
Anonymous, $100
Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence! $100
In memory of Thomas P. Driscoll. From wife Barbara, son Tom, daughters Mariann Everett and Ann-Marie Waszczuk, $50
For our Nanabana and Nonna. We miss you and love you. Anthony and Sofia, $20
In loving memory of George R. Reed and Robert J. Conrad, $100
Anonymous, $30
Anonymous, $250
In memory of Linda Duhamel. Missed by family, $250
In memory of my loving husband, Robert F. Always in my heart. Love, Dot F., $100
In memory of the Comeau, Desmaris and Foucault families. Never forgotten. Love, Dorothy, $50
Anonymous, $20
Merry Christmas to all. Teckla and Doug, $100
In honor of the Crew. Jean, $30
Merry Christmas to our family and friends. Tony and Eileen Forte, $25
Remembering Joseph and Cecile Cyr and their daughter Bette Jane and so many magical Christmases. Jacqueline Cyr Lewis, $100
Remembering four wonderful people this Christmastime who have passed and are greatly missed. My sister, Clare Grant, my brother Ted Kelley, my brother Attorney Rick Kelley, and my great friend Pat McCarthy. May they rest in peace. From Attorney Bob Kelley, $100
In lieu of Christmas cards: a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to my relatives, friends and neighbors. Betty Marggraf, $50
TOTAL: $10,711
GRAND TOTAL: $80,707