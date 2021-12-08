The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of my parents, Vahan and Helen Hagopian. From Carol Hagopian $20
Merry Christmas from the Randolphs/Cowleys $50
In memory of Andover 1078 Knights of Columbus who passed away in 2021 $50
When everything else appears to unravel, this is the one thread that binds us. I’ll keep this tradition alive in the hope that it helps a child’s face light up the way ours used to on Christmas morning. Merry Christmas, from the Laorenzas $100
In memory of our parents, Ruth and Mac, Margaret and Howard. Merry Christmas, Judy and Al $100
Merry Christmas to our loved ones in heaven and all our family. May Gods blessings be with everyone. Paul and Fran Kuchar $25
In memory of my friend Sheila Batal! You are so, so missed. You are forever in my heart. Love ya always, Sylvia Theberge $20
In memory of my parents, John and Ann Piazza, and my four sisters, Kathleen, Pat, Rita and Veronica. Miss you all. Joann Piazza $100
Merry Christmas and happy New Year. Alex and Mike Coakley $250
Trinitarian Congregational Church $500
Anonymous $1,000
In memory of Bill Baker and Helen Dempsey. Thinking of you both. Love, your family and friends $50
Patricia McCarthy $100
In memory of our precious dog Moss, forever in our hearts. The Pacheco family $10
In loving memory of our “grandparents” Ann and Tony Perillo. Love John and Greg Pacheco . $20
In loving memory of my “papa,” Gus D’Angelo. Love, John Pacheco $20
Happy Holidays! Attorney Mark Machera $100
Merry Christmas. E and B Rostosky $50
Holiday Blessings to everyone. Joanne Fournier $100
In loving memory of Priscilla Herbert, Howard and Carol Hughes. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Love Greg and Jane $200
In thanksgiving for a returned loved one. V.M. Vallente $10
In loving memory of Eugene Pasquelina, Pasquale Vallante and all deceased members of the Vallente and D’Agostino families. From Gigi $50
Merry Christmas in honor of MBG, Lynn G. and Mike B. Anonymous $50
Merry Christmas. Kenneth Scherig $100
Anonymous $1,000
Happy Holidays from the Rodgers Family, East and West Coast $50
Ronda Ziner and Charles Perkins Jr., $100
Wishing you hope, joy, peace and love on this Christmas day. Lita Fitzgibbons, $20
Happy, healthy Holidays to the Paquin, Hennessy and Bergeron Family 2021! MaryAnn Bergeron, $50
Robert and Patricia Harrington $75
TOTAL: $4370
GRAND TOTAL: $33,508