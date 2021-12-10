METHUEN — Socially distanced elves were hard at work Thursday wrapping gifts for children in need throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Some 300 youngsters will receive toys, electronics and clothes through the Santa’s Helper program organized by Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley.
After receiving wish lists, a corps of volunteers buys and donates the gifts for the children. Then on Thursday, volunteers met at St. Lucy Church at 254 Merrimack St. to wrap all the presents.
“It’s going really well,” said Eileen Giordano, wife of Larry Giordano, a former foster child and president and founder of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley.
The group stresses these children “are in foster care through no fault of their own.”
Giordano said the gifts are given to youngsters in foster care and the nonprofit also partners with community groups helping other children in need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gifts will be distributed using a drive-by process. In past years, a holiday party was held for the children and foster parents before Christmas.
The Santa’s Helper program is based on a Salvation Army one Larry Giordano remembers from when he was a child. He said he and his foster mother were given gifts and a turkey by the Salvation Army each year, something he remembers fondly.
Giordano has repeatedly stressed that all of Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley’s efforts are for the sake of the children.
“Every dollar we make goes to the kids,” he said.
For more information, check out the group’s website at fosterkidsmv.org.
