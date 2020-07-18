SAU 55 negotiating Metzler's resignation

PLAISTOW — The School Administrative Unit 55 School Board is negotiating with Superintendent Earl Metzler on his resignation.
Board Chairman Bryan Boyle called a special meeting Thursday to discuss personnel issues.
At the meeting, the board made two motions: one to execute a contract for an interim superintendent and another to negotiate with Metzler about his resignation.
The Hampstead School Board subsequently announced Saturday that Metzler will serve as executive consultant to the Hampstead School District during the SAU 55 withdrawal transition year.
In March, Timberlane voters — spanning Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville — approved a plan to withdraw from SAU 55 effective July 1, 2021.
Timberlane and Hampstead share the same SAU, meaning business services, educational leadership, human resources and Metzler.
The two school boards have talked about the long-term financial liabilities shared by the two districts, and the best choices for each district as they transition to independent district status.
According to the Hampstead board’s announcement, “both parties, along with Superintendent Metzler, agreed that it is in the best interest of both districts — more importantly Hampstead’s best interest — that Dr. Metzler resign from his position as SAU 55 Superintendent effective immediately and serve as Executive Consultant to the Hampstead School District.”
In late June, the Hampstead School Board said it considered an agreement which it believed to be fair to both parties, and would allow for high quality superintendent services for both districts.
Within twenty-four hours of its affirmative vote, the Hampstead School Board was informed that the Timberlane Board had rejected the agreement.
“Soon after this action, the Hampstead School Board received additional information that the Timberlane Board was planning to take action, through the SAU Board, that would leave the Hampstead School District without quality, stable, educational leadership,” the announcement stated.
During the latest SAU 55 meeting, Boyle first made a motion to execute a contract for an interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year. Board members approved it 9-6. All five Hampstead board members and Sarah Machemer of the Timberlane board voted against it.
Hampstead board members have had no input into the process, they said.
“We have not even had a chance to talk to this person via Zoom or other technology,” said Hampstead board member David Smith.
At that meeting, Machemer said she wouldn’t vote for the interim superintendent because no “key stakeholders, such as our building administrators, our teachers and support staff unions and our communities” had input into the process.
The board did not say who the interim superintendent will be because he is still under contract in his current district, Boyle said.
“What I’m trying to do is make sure the SAU 55 is never without a superintendent,” Boyle said, adding that there can be a meeting with Hampstead board members and the interim superintendent before he is formally hired.
The SAU 55 board went into a non-public session for about a half hour before making the motion about Metzler’s resignation, according to a time-stamped video of the meeting.
The motion to allow SAU 55 board members to negotiate with Metzler about his resignation passed 13-1. Smith was the only no vote.
The Hampstead board said in its announcement that the decision to hire Metzler for the new role was “a prudent action necessary to move the district forward.”
The board “has trusted the expertise of Dr. Metzler since 2012 and is pleased to ensure his complete focus on the Hampstead School District during this withdrawal transition year.”
Metzler’s job as an executive consultant will require him — with board approval — to find appropriate administrative offices, negotiate lease terms, develop an organizational and leadership plan for the Hampstead School District, and coordinate the transition of all SAU functions to the Hampstead School District.
He will also be responsible for the planning and implementation of all educational programs for the Hampstead School District for the 2020-21 school year, including developing a plan for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for a return to remote learning.
Other listed responsibilities include directing the work of the executive director and other administrative staff, and serving as the liaison to SAU 55 with respect to the financial affairs of the SAU and of Hampstead schools.