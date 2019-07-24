PLAISTOW — The elephant in the room — School Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler’s recent $92,364.22 compensatory buy out for the year of 2018/2019 — was the forefront of contentious conversation at the SAU meeting Wednesday night.
“It’s what happens when you work seven days a week,” Metzler said, discussing that many board members would recall hearing from him on the weekends. “I’m not doing that now.”
Timberlane board member Brian Boyle said he was struggling with the issue, noting that after three years on the board this is the first he’s heard about accrued compensatory time.
“What’s happened has happened,” Boyle said. “Obviously, it’s been going on for years.”
Metzler said the liability has been pointed out in the audit every single year.
Metzler said that the contract he has with the board is what they are obligated by law to provide, but “if the board chooses to provide more, which they did, then that’s how it went,” Metzler said. He also noted employers can pay more than the minimum standards, and that he gets directives at 10 p.m. when he’s on vacation.
SAU Chair Kim Farah said someone should be in charge at the SAU while Metzler is on vacation, so his time doesn’t get interrupted.
“In theory, that makes perfect sense,” Metzler said, noting that it’s not a reality. “There are certain things that I have to do.”
Metzler said a certain level of both accountability and responsibility goes with “running two districts, 9 schools, 5,000 students and all these people.”
He said on some Friday and Saturday nights he is talking to Executive Assistant Cathy Belcher. “That’s just the job,” he said, also noting that he has been trying to listen to the board’s directives, and trying not to respond to them on weekends or at night. However, there are times that a police chief needs to speak to the superintendent.
“But that goes with the job,” Boyle said, mentioning that if the chief gets woken up at 2 a.m. because something happens, he deals with it.
“And if you chose to offer your employees additional compensatory time for their work they would say ‘thank you’ and they’d take it,” Metzler said. “And that’s what my employer did and we’re still beating this dead horse, which I have to tell you is starting to feel like harassment...which is really leading towards a hostile work environment for me and other employees in this SAU.”
In the beginning of the meeting, Metzler noted to the board that he wanted them to be aware that after consultation with the SAU’s lawyers from Drummond and Woodsum “we do believe we have been under-compensated for our comp time.”
Metzler noted that a complaint with the state labor board has been made because employee compensatory time was paid in straight time instead of time and a half.
Timberlane Regional School Board’s lawyer Mark Broth, from Drummond and Woodsum, asked Director of Human Resources Nancy Louiselle if her call to one of the firm’s lawyers about the payout rate was on behalf of the board or herself.
Louiselle said it was on behalf of the SAU.
“The three people that are direct beneficiaries are part of the inquiry,” board member Shawn O’Neil said after the meeting. “This potential liability wasn’t disclosed to any member of the board until tonight going back to an inquiry from June.”
Metzler later noted poor practices by board members as his employer writing negative things about employees in the district on Facebook. Asking Broth if this was an acceptable practice, Broth replied that board members are also members of the community, and they have the same right as anyone else to speak out, and that it’s not a board issue.