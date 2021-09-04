NEWBURYPORT -- Cornhole bags will be flying by the hundreds on Sept. 18 at the first Save Our River festival, a fundraiser to benefit the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
The festival, co-sponsored by NBPT Cornhole, will open at noon at the Newburyport Elks Lodge outdoor pavilion, 25 Low St. It will feature a cornhole tournament, open to all ages and all ability levels. The tourney will be split into two categories -- a competitive tournament, and a beginners tournament.
The festival will also feature a barbecue, cash bar, live music, an art show, games, informational tables and speakers, raffles and more. This is a family friendly event for all ages.
There are a limited number of slots available for cornhole players. To register, go to https://merrimack.org/events/save-the-merrimack-cornhole-tournament/ and click on the registration link.
Cost to enter the cornhole tournament is $60 per two-person team. Entry to the festival for people who don't want to play in the tournament is $10 per person, with children 12 and under free.
Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
The Merrimack River Watershed Council is a non-profit organization founded in 1976 that aims to improve and conserve the Merrimack River watershed for people and wildlife through advocacy, education, recreation, and science.