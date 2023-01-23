NORTH READING — Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship program is open to all people who are employed in the medical field and are continuing their education to developer greater knowledge and skills to treat a range of patient needs in the health care industry.
The memorial fund was established by David and Penny Richards of North Reading, in memory of their daughter, Penney, a 2001 graduate of North Reading High School who was killed in a motorcycle crash in November 2009 at age 25. At the time of her death she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers, and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education.
“We’re looking for people like our daughter, who was passionate about her career and helping people.” Mrs. Richards said.
To date the fund has awarded $102,500 in scholarships.
Applications must be postmarked by April 14. Successful applicants will be notified of their award by June 15.
For more information and to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit penneyrichards.com.
Job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill will hold a job fair Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 301 Washington St.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Job opportunities include healthcare workers, personal care attendants, delivery drivers, warehouse associates, material handlers, van drivers and monitors, housekeeping, maintenance, teaching, and more.
Employers and service providers in attendance will include:
Northern Essex Community College, which offers a free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for qualifying students, including a new bilingual class for Spanish speakers.
Community Action Inc.; L’Arche Boston North; Stericycle; A Better Life Homecare; Amazon; Monogram Foods; Opportunity Works; Haverhill Pavilion Hospital; the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Developmental Services. MassHire will be offering free career resources.
Fundraiser for St. Monica’s K of C
METHUEN — The Irish Cottage at 17 Branch St. will host a fundraiser for St. Monica’s Knights of Columbus 14725 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 10 p.m., when 20% of both dine-in and take-out bills will go to Monica’s. Diners need to present a flyer to their server. Flyers are available from Gerard Donahue at gjdstar@yahoo.com. Alcohol is not included. The restaurant will also contribute $1 per guest that evening to the band.
Master plan forum planned for Thursday
METHUEN — The city will hold a community forum to discuss its new 10-year master plan Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Methuen High School cafeteria, 1 Ranger Road. The Master Plan Steering Committee would like to hear the hopes, concerns and visions of elected officials and residents concerning the future of Methuen. All are invited.
The forum will begin with a presentation by consultant J.M. Goldson then all participants will have an opportunity to provide input on the direction they would like to see Methuen take over the next decade.
The event is free, and refreshments, children’s activities and Spanish interpretation will be provided. For more information contact Jack Wilson in the Economic and Community Development Department at 978-983-8560.
Check for MAN Inc.
METHUEN — State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, recently presented Methuen Arlington Neighborhood (MAN Inc.), a nonprofit that serves Methuen’s Arlington neighborhood, with a ceremonial check for $100,000 that was secured in the recently passed $3.76 billion omnibus economic development bill.
MAN Inc. provides services that include after-school programming, mentorship opportunities and summer recreation and athletic programs.
