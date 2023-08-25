HAVERHILL — The School Committee has agreed to dismiss ongoing litigation between the school department and the Haverhill Education Association, which represents the city's teachers as it looks to get a fresh start to the new school year.
The Committee had brought litigation against the HEA for its participation in an illegal strike, which took place last October and kept students out of school for nearly a week.
School committee members, Scott Wood Jr., Toni Sapienza-Donais and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello led the charge to drop the suit and were successful in gaining the support of a majority (5-1) vote of their members.
In a statement issued on Friday, Aug. 25, Wood said he was proud to take a leading role in ending the litigation against the HEA.
"The teacher's union reimbursed the school department for the cost of the strike and it was time to end the litigation and unite as a community so our teachers can focus on what they do best, and that is to educate the next generation," Wood said.
Sapienza-Donais said she placed the request to drop the law suit on the agenda for the Aug. 24 School Committee meeting, where the matter was discussed in executive session.
She said continuing with litigation "would only prolong an atmosphere of tension and distract from our core mission, which is to provide a quality education to our students."
With students in grades 1-12 starting school on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the three School Committee members had urged their fellow members to consider the bigger picture, drop the litigation, and work collaboratively to ensure a smooth and successful start to the new school year.
According to Sapienza-Donais, during the executive session meeting, a motion was made to table the discussion to the Sept. 14 meeting. She said the motion failed but after some discussion members Gail Sullivan and Paul Magliocchetti voted to drop the suit, while member Rich Rosa voted against it. Shortly after the meeting, the HEA posted a notice on Facebook thanking the School Committee for dropping the lawsuit and noting how each member voted.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who serves as chair of the School Committee, did not participate in the executive session, Sapienza-Donais said.
"We will inform our lawyer that we will no longer be pursuing action against the HEA," she said.
Ryan-Ciardiello said ending the litigation will give everyone a fresh start and benefit staff and students. Starting classes without the legal dispute pending will be beneficial for starting the new school year with a fresh perspective.
"This is especially true considering that any fines or penalties that were part of the dispute had already been paid, indicating a resolution of some of the financial aspects, and teachers had returned to work in good faith, which demonstrated that they are committed to their students and the new school year," she said.
"It is in the best interest of the students and the community to put the legal dispute behind us and focus on providing a quality education," Sapienza-Donais said. "The resources we were spending on litigation can be better allocated to improving the educational experience of students throughout the district."
Sapienza-Donais said the importance of a harmonious relationship between the school department and the teacher's union can resonate with the broader community, and lead to a more positive and stable educational environment.
Reacting to the School Committee's vote to drop the lawsuit, HEA President Barry Davis said agreeing to a return-to-work settlement that included a $200,000 payment from the HEA when the strike ended, the School Committee opted to unjustly pursue litigation seeking an additional $500,000 from the educators’ union.
“When we settled the strike last year, we thought we could finally move on and focus solely on supporting our students," Davis said in a press release on Friday. "Yet, some members of this School Committee and the board’s attorney clearly had a different agenda. They wanted to punish us for doing what we had to do to win a fair contract, and their lawyer is trying to make a name for himself as a union buster. I am grateful that others on the School Committee, especially Scott Wood and Toni Donais, who recognized that acting out of spite was not in the best interests of our school community.”
Davis also announced the HEA is withdrawing the Unfair Labor Practice charge it filed with the state Department of Labor Relations in response to the School Committee’s attempt to penalize the union.
“Since they are dropping their lawsuits, we are happy to drop ours,” Davis said. “Now is the time for the union and School Committee to move forward and address the urgent need to pay our education support professionals (ESPs) a living wage.”
"I am glad to see the School Committee has ended an ill-advised scheme to extort money from our union," said ESP negotiator Lynn Sullivan. "Let’s move on from the strike and focus on the needs of those of us doing the toughest jobs in the district. We are essential to our kids’ education, and I am happy that some committee members seem to understand that.”
