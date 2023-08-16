METHUEN — The School Committee assessed Superintendent Brandi Kwong’s performance at its meeting Monday night, noting that she made significant and proficient progress in her 2022-23 school year goals.
The committee decided that Kwong, who has been the superintendent for the Methuen School District for five years and a part of the community for 21 years, was at least proficient in all areas of her evaluation. Members Laurie Keegan and Rachael Banks correlated everyone’s responses into the report.
“As a committee, we think that she did a fantastic job this past year with all of the difficulties she had and while especially trying to open up a new school at the same time,” said Keegan. “We were really pleased that the majority of the committee felt that the superintendent had met all of her goals and that she was proficient in just about everything on here, with a few exceptions that she actually met the exceptional category.”
A proficient grade means Kwong understood the standards and it was fully satisfactory to the school committee. According to the evaluation sheet, an exemplary rating suggests Kwong could serve in those areas as a model of practice regionally or statewide.
“Her ability to provide high quality curriculum and teacher support for literacy across the district showed remarkable increases across all grade levels,” the board wrote in its report. “As a school committee, we look forward to seeing these numbers grow but acknowledge the time, effort and commitment to the students of Methuen that has already been put forth.”
Kwong said in the school board meeting that she takes the notes “very seriously.”
The committee particularly noted the performance and growth of the grades five through eight. It pointed toward data-driven decisions for literacy change as well as meeting target points at all grade levels.
“It was an outstanding year,” Mayor Neil Perry said, “especially when you’re looking at the data-driven results.”
The evaluation states that there was a focus on the curriculum with evidence-based instructional practices for grades six through eight.
“We want to look at the data where the kids are now and where we start the year and where we want to go,” Kwong said.
The committee said Kwong was proficient in her engagement with families and the community.
“We also acknowledge the efforts put in to open two-way lines of communication with parents this year and look forward to these efforts continuing,” the School Committee wrote.
The school committee took note that Kwong had planned to meet with parents but halfway through the school year recognized that the parents were not always attending.
“She decided to look for established places where parents already were and go to the parents,” the committee wrote. “This shift in methodology shows her commitment to meeting her goals and dedication to reaching out to parents in new ways.”
Kwong scheduled Zoom meetings with parents so that they would not have to potentially miss conversations or have to take off of work for a significant amount of time. Now, with the use of technology, Kwong and teachers are able to talk with guardians wherever they are, and parents only need to step aside from their jobs for about 15 minutes or so.
The school committee was also pleased with Kwong’s management and operations over the past school year. Members noted the work it took to open the new Branch Street administration and early education location. The building will house 15 preschool classrooms, administration and the transition students.
“I am excited to go into a new year, not buying a new building but opening a building and having things in place really the way that you supported and the city supported,” Kwong said. “It’s very, very exciting times for us in a lot of different ways.”
Kwong was exemplary in ensuring that practices reflected high expectation and engaged all students, personalizing work to accommodate diverse learning styles, needs, interests and levels of readiness. She also received this grade for fostering a shared commitment to high standards of teaching and learning for everyone’s achievement within the school district.
She was also exemplary in understanding and complying with state and federal laws and mandates.
The committee also noted the “significant increases” in support for mental health within the district.
Kwong’s evaluation noted that she planned for all staff to develop social and emotional learning curriculums. She also worked with school counseling to develop in evidence-based therapeutic approaches.
“My kudos to you … .We’ve made real progress there,” Perry said. “Especially on the mental health side, we need to continue to make progress there. From the mayor’s standpoint, we need to better understand how to bring that over to the community.”
The school reached out to families on mental health education and support, being available both in and out of school.
Kwong said that she and others from the Methuen School District will present new data, benchmarks and evaluations at the Leadership Academy next week. On Aug. 28, the strategy will be presented to the School Committee.
“We’re really looking forward as a committee to seeing her continue all of the progress that she made, especially in literacy and communications with parents and mental health,” Keegan said. “We’re really pleased with it.”
