HAVERHILL — As Summer vacation drew to a close Haverhill’s Public Schools were busy getting ready for the arrival of students for the new school year.
Those preparations included extensive security upgrades to provide students and staff with a safe and secure environment in which to teach and learn, officials said.
Students in grades 1-12 reported Tuesday, Aug. 30. Friday, Sept. 2, will be an early release day for students only.
There is no school on Labor Day, Sept. 5, and there is no school Tuesday, Sept. 6, which is state primary election day. Students in pre-K and kindergarten report Wednesday, Sept. 7.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said hundreds of school staff members participated in various workshops, professional development classes, and leadership retreats leading up to the new school year.
“In preparation for the opening of our buildings, we spent much time on deep cleaning, painting, adding, and evaluating classrooms and spaces to ensure that we have productive learning spaces for students and staff,” she said. “Some upgrades to our facilities included building out and creating new classrooms to increase student space.”
She said properties throughout the district were inspected for accessibility and code compliance, and trees were trimmed and removed for safety concerns.
Parking areas were excavated to create parking spaces and student areas.
“Our facilities team has worked tirelessly all summer to ensure that buildings and grounds are ready for the return of students,” she said “We are grateful for their dedication.”
Safety of students a priority
Marotta said school building security upgrades have been a significant focus of this summer’s preparations for the start of school.
Some of those upgrades included the addition of 75 surveillance cameras and the inspection and relocation of current cameras.
“We are upgrading our Security System Software to provide a clearer picture, improved search and storage functions, and local camera storage for continuous recording when the network is lost,” she said. “We have added vape detectors at multiple schools throughout the district.”
Vape detectors, which are being installed in middle and high school restrooms, are triggered when a person uses a vaping device to inhale nicotine or cannabis products, both of which are prohibited in schools. The detectors transmit an alarm to staff members.
Marotta said all school buildings have been upgraded with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) exterior door access for better security and Public Address systems are being inspected and upgraded for better school-wide communications. Staff members will use their coded badges to enter their buildings.
“We are alarming all HHS (Haverhill High School) exterior doors and have instituted a protocol for camera and door access,” she said. “A more robust electronic monitoring system of student devices is being incorporated to identify potential threats and/or dangerous situations when students are online.”
Ongoing professional development for all administration and building crisis teams in partnership with Haverhill Police Department will continue throughout the school year, Marotta said.
Backpacks for kindergarten students
Children’s Health Care (CHC) of Haverhill and Newburyport gifted the district with 660 L.L. Bean backpacks to celebrate their 50th Anniversary, Marotta said, noting that CHC worked in collaboration with L.L. Bean, and all incoming kindergarten students are to receive backpacks before the start of their school year.
“We are so appreciative of CHC for not only providing these backpacks but also for providing medical care to many families in our district,” Marotta said.
“We are excited about the new school year,” she added. “We worked hard this summer to create a safe, conducive to learning, and mutually beneficial environment for all students and staff. As always, student safety and success are our priority. We will continue to evaluate, maintain, and fix our facilities to ensure that our schools embody a positive learning environment.”
Beginning of the year activities are starting. For more information, visit haverhill-ps.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.