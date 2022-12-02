HAVERHILL — The J.G. Whittier Middle School PTO will hold its first Holiday Fair & Market Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors, including local artists and small businesses. Gift wrapping available. Raffles and more. The school is at 256 Concord St.
Holiday Lights Map returns to North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — Residents and business owners will once again have the opportunity to have their addresses listed on this year’s interactive North Andover Holiday Lights Map. A link to the map will be available Monday, Dec. 5, and will be updated daily to include new submissions. Dec. 23 is the deadline to register an address
Holiday display pictures can also be included on the map by emailing Sarah Brush at sbrush@northandoverma.gov.
Methuen to acknowledge Pearl Harbor Day
METHUEN — The city's Department of Veterans Services will acknowledge the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with a flag retirement ceremony on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 North Lowell St.
Veteran Holiday Party
METHUEN — The Department of Veterans Services will hold a Veteran Holiday Party on Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St.
Lions Club to hold Breakfast with Santa
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Lions Club will hold Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81-83 Essex St.
Cost of $5 per person includes entry and breakfast. Bring your camera and take a photo with Santa. Tickets sold at the door.
North Andover Middle School Bread and Roses food drive
NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. will hold its annual Bread and Roses food drive from Dec. 5 to 16.
Located at 58 Newbury St. in Lawrence, the Bread and Roses soup kitchen is entirely dependent on donations.
Some of the requested items include bottled water, baby food, rice and pasta.
Winter concerts free to attend live or watch online
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will present an afternoon of free winter concerts Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St. The 2 p.m. concert features the NMYO Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble, and Intermezzo Orchestra. The 4 p.m. concert features NMYO’s advanced ensembles: Wind Ensemble, Select Flute Choir, and Symphony Orchestra. The concerts will include music by Mozart, Rossini, Copland, Newbold, and others.
The concerts will also be live-streamed at nmyo.org and on YouTube.
Haverhill woman joins bank
NEWBURYPORT — Veteran lender Andrea Leal Jessie of Haverhill recently joined the Institution for Savings as Vice President of Residential Lending.
She will work with new and potential loan applicants in navigating the mortgage loan process from start to finish, according to bank President and CEO Michael J. Jones.
Jessie joined the bank from Pentucket Bank, where she held a similar position and prior to that worked for TD Bank. She is active in her community, including presenting first-time homebuyer workshops for nonprofit organizations as well as serving as past president of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club.
“We are extremely happy to have someone of Andrea’s caliber join our residential lending staff,” Jones said. “In addition to her knowledge of the local area and market, Andrea has a proven track record of success when it comes to serving to those looking to buy or refinance a home. She also has extensive experience conducting first-time homebuyer seminars to those looking to secure their first home. We look forward to having her on our team.”
Jessie is located in the Storey Avenue Newburyport office and can be reached at 978-225-1363.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.