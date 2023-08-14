Summer is coming to a close, and it’s almost time for students to return to school. Here are the dates and locations where teachers will be waiting with a welcoming smile and their lesson plans.

ANDOVER

First- through 12th-grade students return to school Aug. 30. Prekindergarten and kindergarten students start Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-247-7000.

Andover High School — 80 Shawsheen Road

Bancroft Elementary School — 15 Bancroft Road

Doherty Middle School — 50 Bartlet St.

High Plain Elementary School — 333 High Plain Road

Sanborn Elementary School — 90 Lovejoy Road

Shawsheen Preschool — 18 Magnolia Ave.

South Elementary School — 55 Woburn St.

West Elementary School — 58 Beacon St.

West Middle School — 70 Shawsheen Road

Wood Hill Middle School — 11 Cross St.

ATKINSON

First day of school for the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.

Atkinson Academy — 17 Academy Ave.

DANVILLE

School starts on Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.

Danville School — 23 School St.

DERRY

First day of the 2023-24 school year in the Derry Cooperative School District is Aug. 29. For more information, call 603-432-1210.

Barka Elementary School — 21 Eastgate Road.

Derry Village Elementary School — 28 S. Main St.

East Derry Memorial Elementary School — 18 Dubeau Drive

Grinnell Elementary School — 6 Grinnell Road

Hood Middle School — 5 Hood Road

Next — 5 Hood Road

Pinkerton Academy — 5 Pinkerton St.

South Range Elementary School — 1 Drury Lane

West Running Brook Middle School — 1 West Running Brook Lane

HAVERHILL

An open house for all students on Aug. 28. The following day, Aug. 29, is the first day of school for first through 12th graders. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten start on Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-374-3400.

Bartlett School and Assessment Center — 551 Washington St.

Bradford Elementary School — 118 Montvale St.

Consentino Middle School — 685 Washington St.

Haverhill High School — 137 Monument St.

Hunking Middle School — 480 S. Main St.

Hunking Elementary School — 480 S. Main St.

Gateway Academy — 415 Primrose St.

Golden Hill Elementary School — 140 Boardman St.

Greenleaf Academy — 58 Chadwick St.

J. G. Whittier Middle School — 256 Concord St.

Moody School — 59 Margin St.

Moody Pre-School Extension — 59 Margin St.

Nettle Middle School — 150 Boardman St.

Pentucket Lake Elementary School — 252 Concord St.

Silver Hill Elementary School — 675 Washington St.

HAMPSTEAD

Hampstead Middle School will host a new student orientation in its library Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first day of school for the Hampstead School District is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-329-6744.

Hampstead Central School — 21 Emerson Ave.

Hampstead Middle School — 28 School St.

KINGSTON

Students return on Aug. 28. Preschool begins Sept. 5. For more information, call 603-642-3688.

D. J. Bakie Elementary School — 179 Main St.

Sanborn Regional High School — 17 Danville Road

Sanborn Regional Middle School — 17 Danville Road

LAWRENCE

Kindergarten through 12th-graders will return to class on Aug. 28. Pre-kindergarten begins on Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-975-5900.

Arlington Elementary — 150 Arlington St.

Arlington Middle — 150 Arlington St.

Breen School — 114 Osgood St.

Bruce School — 135 Butler St.

Frost Elementary — 33 Hamlet St.

Frost Middle — 33 Hamlet St.

Guilmette Elementary — 80 Bodwell St.

Guilmette Middle — 80 Bodwell St.

Hennessey School — 122 Hancock St.

High School Learning Center — 1 Parker St.

Lawlor School — 41 Lexington St.

Lawrence Family Public Academy — 526 Lowell St.

Lawrence High School — 70-71 N. Parish Road

Leahy School — 233 Haverhill St.

Leonard Middle — 60 Allen St.

Oliver Elementary — 303 Haverhill St.

Oliver Middle — 233 Haverhill St.

Parthum Elementary — 255 E. Haverhill St.

Parthum Middle — 255 E. Haverhill St.

RISE Academy — 530 Broadway

Rollins School — 451 Howard St.

School for Exceptional Studies — 483 Lowell St.

South Lawrence East Elementary — 165 Crawford St.

Spark Academy — 165 Crawford St.

Tarbox School — 59 Adler St.

Wetherbee School — 75 Newton St.

LONDONDERRY

Students return to class on Aug. 29. On Aug. 28, there is an orientation for kindergarten as well as grades one, six and nine. For more information, call 603-432-6920.

Londonderry High School — 295 Mammoth Road

Londonderry Middle School — 313 Mammoth Road

Matthew Thornton — 275 Mammoth Road

Moose Hill — 150 Pillsbury Road

North School — 19 Sanborn Road

South School — 88 South Road

METHUEN

First day for first through 12th grade is Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a full day of classes. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students return Wednesday, Sept. 6. For more information, call 978-722-6027.

Comprehensive Grammar School — 100 Howe St.

Donald P. Timony School — 45 Pleasant View St.

Marsh Grammar School — 309 Pelham St.

Methuen High School — 1 Ranger Road

Tenney Grammar School — 75 Pleasant St.

NEWTON

District classes restart on Aug. 28. Preschool begins Sept. 5. For more information, call 603-642-3688.

Memorial Elementary School — 31 W. Main St.

NORTH ANDOVER

A new student tour of Franklin Elementary will take place on Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. First day of school for North Andover’s middle and high school is Aug. 30. There will be a kindergarten and pre-kindergarten orientation on Sept. 6, and the first day for those grades is the Sept. 7. For more information, call 978-794-1503.

Anne Bradstreet Elementary School — 115 Phillips Brooks Road

Atkinson Elementary School — 111 Phillips Brooks Road

Franklin Elementary School — 2 Cypress Terrace

Kittredge Elementary School — 601 Main St.

North Andover High School — 430 Osgood St.

North Andover Middle School — 495 Main St.

Sargent Elementary School — 300 Abbott St.

Thomson Elementary School — 266 Waverly Road

SALEM

Orientation for grades six and nine are on Aug. 29. First day for students is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-893-7040.

Barron School — 55 Butler St.

Dr. Lewis F Soule Elementary — 173 S. Policy St.

Lancaster Elementary School — 54 Millville St.

Mary A. Fisk Elementary School — 14 Main St.

North Salem Elementary School — 140 Zion Hill Road

Salem High School — 44 Geremonty Drive

Walter F. Haigh School — 24 School St.

Woodbury Middle School — 206 Main St.

SANDOWN

Like others in the Timberland Regional School District, Sandown’s will start school on Aug. 28. Sandown Central will host an open house night on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 603-362-5521.

Sandown North — 23 Stagecoach Drive

Sandown Central — 295 Main St.

PLAISTOW

Plaistow’s schools will start Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.

Pollard School — 120 Main St.

Timberlane Regional Middle School — 44 Greenough Road

Timberlane Regional High School — 36 Greenough Road

PELHAM

There is a back to school meet and greet for grades two through five on Aug. 24 at the Pelham Elementary School from 8:20 to 9:30 a.m. The meet and greet for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade is on Aug. 24. The first day of school for all Pelham students is Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-635-1145.

Pelham Elementary — 61 Marsh Road

Pelham Memorial — 59 Marsh Road

Pelham High School — 85 Marsh Road

WINDHAM

There will be a new student orientation for grades nine through 12 on Aug. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Orientation for the middle school is Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Kindergarten’s meet and greet is Aug. 29 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., and pre-kindergarten is the same day from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Also on Aug. 29 is a new-to-the-district student orientation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students’ first day of school in Windham is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-845-1550.

Center School — 112B Lowell Road

Golden Brook School — 2 Lowell Road

Windham Middle School — 112A Lowell Road

Windham High School — 64 London Bridge Road

