Across the region, celebratory events like prom and graduation will look a little different this year.
While not all school districts in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire have finalized plans for these rites of passage, each district plans to come up with ways to make the end of the year special for graduating seniors. Some are postponing celebrations, some are planning virtual gatherings and others are trying a combination of both.
“People really want the real thing,” said Timberlane Regional High’s Superintendent Earl Metzler. “So we are trying to make sure we take the time to plan for that appropriately.”
Timberlane’s senior prom is tentatively scheduled for July 21 and senior graduation on the weekend of July 17 through 19.
Metzler added that while he would love seniors to be able to celebrate their accomplishments with in-person events, if the state continues to advise against public gatherings by Aug. 1, it is unlikely that an in-person event will take place.
“If we don't get it done by the end of July, kids will be transitioning, or may have already transitioned, even emotionally, to their next phase, whether that is college or the military,” Metzler said. “Once you hit August, high school is over for a lot of these kids.”
Londonderry High adviser Holly Lafore said has also tentatively scheduled graduation, prom and other traditional senior week festivities for the end of July.
“Depending on what the status is at that time, we will determine what we will do and what social distancing will look like,” Lafore said.
Greater Lawrence Technical's Superintendent John Lavoie said is considering a short congratulatory video conference on June 4 as well as an in-person ceremony on the school's football field later in the summer.
If social distancing protocols and regulations are not loosened by September, Lavoie said the administration would discuss other options to recognize senior's accomplishments. Some of the ideas currently being thrown around are a car parade and a virtual ceremony.
Pinkerton Academy is also hoping to have an in-person senior graduation on July 13, but according to Communications Director Julia Mitchell, because Pinkerton is the largest high school in New Hampshire, the event might be difficult to pull off.
“Our July date at the moment is still a possibility,” Mitchell said, noting that the school reserved the SNHU arena, “although we recognize not a strong possibility.”
Mitchell said the school is waiting to hear from the state when restrictions on large gatherings of people might be lifted, and in the meantime, is working with students to come up with other ways to celebrate the end of their high school careers.
In Haverhill, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the district is planning on holding some sort of virtual event on June 5 and an in-person event in August.
“We’re a little hesitant to throw a date out there yet because we don’t want to throw a date out there and be disappointed a second time,” she said in a statement. “It seems a little uncertain.”
Michael Delahanty, the superintendent of Salem Public Schools, said at a recent school board meeting that the Salem High graduation ceremony on June 5 will likely be live streamed online.
“Everyone is willing to do whatever to acknowledge our seniors," Delahanty said at the meeting.
He added that there could also potentially be car parades for graduates, and he said that an August ceremony could be planned.
Officials at Whittier Regional High School have cancelled this year’s prom and in-person graduation ceremony and instead are inviting seniors to participate in virtual events.
But this year’s graduates may still have opportunities to come together as a class as the school has tentatively planned to hold an in-person social for students, faculty and staff in the fall, as well as a traditional graduation ceremony in May 2021.
“The reality of our situation today is that the Class of 2020 is graduating under circumstances no other class has had to endure,” said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. “Never before have we had to close schools in this way, offer remote learning or postpone much anticipated, once-in-a-lifetime events.”
Lawrence Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced Thursday that this year’s Lawrence High graduation will be virtual and take place Friday, June 5.
“As the first virtual graduation ceremony in school history, it will be as unique as the class it celebrates,” Paris said in a letter to members of the graduating class. “Plans are ongoing, but I want you and your families to know that we are fully committed — with input from student government representatives — to honoring your incredible achievements and everything you have meant to Lawrence High School with a truly special commencement.”
Other districts, including Andover, North Andover and Methuen, are still finalizing plans.
"We may need to be creative, but I am confident that we will ensure that there are many memorable moments for our students," North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said. "Although things may look different, we will certainly find ways to provide these memorable experiences for our students."
Windham school officials did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Reporters Allison Corneau and Madeline Hughes contributed to this story.