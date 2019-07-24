Winter Haven, FL - Joan Therese Larsen, age 84, of River Ranch, Fla., formerly Nalcrest Fla., Hampstead, N.H., and Belmont, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born on January 24, 1935, to the late Edward N and Mary Elizabeth (Spaine) Larsen. She grew up in Belmont, Mass., then gr…