SEABROOK – Daniel Laterowicz, a local man accused of breaking into cars in multiple communities in December, was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of firearms.
He pleaded guilty to the charge in late May and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord.
"In order to protect our communities from violence, it is vital to keep guns out of the hands of criminals," U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said in a statement.
Laterowicz was arrested in Seabrook by police in mid-December while possessing a stolen 9mm handgun. His arrest came after he allegedly broke into several cars in Salisbury, Newbury and Rowley over several days around Thanksgiving.
Following his arrest in New Hampshire, Laterowicz was charged in the Massachusetts break-ins and later arraigned in Salem Superior Court.
He is due back in Superior Court on Sept. 17 for a change-of-plea hearing where he is likely to plead guilty to the Massachusetts charges.
Salisbury police charged the Seabrook man with breaking and entering of a vehicle/boat in the nighttime for a felony (two counts), larceny under $1,200 and disturbing the peace after several officers responded to a car break-in on Locust Street.
Since then, nine more breaking-and-entering charges were filed based on Rowley police connecting him to other vehicle break-ins in that community. Even more breaking-and-entering charges were filed by a Newbury police detective shortly after.
Salisbury police officers responded to Locust Street in the early morning of Dec. 10 after a resident reported her husband’s truck alarm going off, according to court records.
When the woman went outside to check, she noticed the driver’s side door was open. The Police Department’s K-9 team of Sgt. Richard Dellaria and Herc picked up a fresh scent on the truck and followed it toward Seabrook.
“Eventually tracking through driveways, lawns and roadside we came upon where Seabrook police advised they were off with a male party whom they already had in custody,” Salisbury police Officer Jeremy Kelley wrote in his report.
Seabrook police found Laterowicz walking just north of the border on Batchelder Road.
“They advised a search of his person revealed a loaded 9mm firearm, cash including American and Botswana currency, and a prescription medication bottle that did not belong to him,” Kelley wrote.
In November 2015, Laterowicz was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny over $250, receiving stolen property, forgery of a check and uttering a false check.
A month earlier, he was arrested on charges of breaking into cars in Ipswich and Rowley. He then used a debit card stolen from a Rowley resident to make cash withdrawals from an Amesbury-based bank.
Earlier, he stole a check from a female acquaintance and tried to cash it at a Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, according to court records.