Seabrook police officers catch Haverhill man after foot chase        

SEABROOK — A Haverhill man who had been ordered to stay away from a local woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot chase with police and the department’s K-9 officer and dog that ended with the man’s capture on Parkersville Lane.
Garam-Isaac Funchion, 26, of South Pleasant Street was charged with violating a protective order and resisting arrest. He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Hampton District Court, where he was held under preventive detention.
In April, police arrested Funchion in Salem after a two-state manhunt that began in Seabrook, according to Seabrook police.
Funchion, then of South Main Street in Seabrook, was charged with nighttime burglary of a home with a weapon, obstructing a report of crime or injury related to domestic violence, driving after license revocation or suspension, disobeying an officer and criminal threatening.
Funchion was convicted Feb. 10 of domestic violence-related obstructing the report of a crime or injury, according to Seabrook police.
On Wednesday afternoon, local police received word from a resident who said Funchion threatened her, violating an active protective order against him.
Officers patrolled around her home and searched for Funchion. Later in the afternoon, Officer Eddie Tyre saw a car belonging to a friend of Funchion driving near the woman’s house. As this was taking place, detectives took the woman to another location.
Officers then saw Funchion moving toward the back of the residence. When he saw police, Funchion jumped over a fence and ran into the woods. Detective Michael Maloney chased on foot, according to Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker.
Seabrook officers saturated the area of South Main Street and Veterans Memorial Park while Maloney and Sgt. Justin Murphy ran after Funchion. After other officers surrounded the area, K-9 Officer Dave Hersey and his dog, Henry, began tracking him.
Henry pursued Funchion through yards, water and rough terrain before forcing him back toward Parkersville Lane, where he surrendered and was arrested.
“I firmly believe that the observations and actions of our officers saved the victim’s life,” Walker said in a statement. “Based upon Mr. Funchion’s history, combined with the events that unfolded this afternoon, I have no doubt that he would have followed through with his threats to the victim and that every second counted during this investigation.
“Mr. Funchion’s arrest was the result of great teamwork on the part of our officers, assistance provided by the Salisbury police, and the relentless tracking of the suspect by K-9 Henry,” he added.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maloney or Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.