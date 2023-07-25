ANDOVER — The community will hear recommendations from a MassDOT Road Safety Audit of Elm Square on Aug. 7.
The second Elm Square Forum will be held at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road, on Monday at 7 p.m.
The forum is part of an intensified focus by the town and community on pedestrian safety after Sidney Olson, 5, was struck and killed at the intersection in May.
Changes have already been made to the square such as increased time for pedestrians to cross and moving the stop line for cars farther from the crosswalk.
The RSA was conducted on June 26 and the findings are still being finalized, Phil Geoffroy, a spokesperson for the town, said. He added even if the final report is not done by the Aug. 7 forum the key findings and recommendations will still be discussed.
Geoffroy said the RSA was one part of a traffic study by the town.
The RSA was done by the MassDOT, with involvement from members of WalkBike Andover, town staff, Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, a representative from the Massachusetts State Police, and consultants from TEC, Inc., a civil engineering firm specializing in traffic and pedestrian safety.
Recommendations from the RSA will include both immediate changes and possible long-term projects.
The community will also hear about TEC’s analysis of traffic data in the intersection.
“Ensuring the safety of Elm Square for all users remains among the highest priorities for the Town of Andover,” said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Flanagan added community participation was an important part of the process.
"We look forward to the continued participation of members of our community in this critical process as we move towards the implementation of recommendations identified in the Road Safety Audit Report," he said.
Around 200 residents participated in the first safety forum in June, according the town. The June forum focused on hearing the community's safety concerns about the square as well as announcing a few interim changes to the square.
During that forum members of the community spoke about close calls they had experienced in the square.
Although a TEC representative revealed at the meeting that MassDOT’s statewide database does not classify the intersection as a high-crash location. He added the database also does not account for near-misses. A third forum is also planned for later this summer.
The police investigation into the incident where Sidney Olson, 5, was struck and killed is still ongoing.
Any safety concerns regarding Elm Square can be sent to elmsquaresafety@andoverma.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.