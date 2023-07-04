ANDOVER — A fire broke out at Daxi Greek Cafe and Bar on Essex St. on Sunday at 3:53 p.m.
Daxi opened in April 2022 and is one of three establishments at that location that have been boarded up since previously catching fire in October.
All three are owned by Spiro Pappadopoulos of North Andover and they include a bar, 15 Essex, and another restaurant, Sauce Burgers.
Following the fire Sunday, a hole is now visible above the awning at Daxi where the wall was cut with a saw, and there is another new hole to its right. The awning has been damaged, and charred beams can be seen through both holes.
“The cause of the fire is still undetermined and remains under investigation by Andover Fire Department and state police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” said Jake Wark at the Fire Marshal’s Office.
In November, Pappadopoulos told The Eagle-Tribune that he was waiting for the results of an insurance investigation of the previous fire.
Pappadopoulos said that his options at that point could include rehabilitating the Essex Street building, or demolishing it completely and starting over from scratch.
As reported in The Andovers magazine in summer 2022, Pappadopoulos started working in restaurants as a freshman at Andover High School when his father owned Pasta Villagio on Park Street.
Pappadopoulos worked in restaurants in New York City after graduating from college, before moving back to the Merrimack Valley and opening Evenfall in Haverhill, which closed in 2012 after eight years.
He was also part owner of Glory, which his family had opened at 19 Essex St. in Andover in 1999, and eventually took charge there and reopened it as an Italian restaurant, Andolini’s, in 2012.
Pappadopoulos then opened Sauce at that location in 2012, and 15 Essex in 2015, followed by Daxi.
Pappadopoulos could not be reached for comment by press time.
