SALEM, Mass. — A second man has been charged with a May 2020 murder on Newton Street in Lawrence.
Hector Baez, 24, who has previous addresses in Lawrence and Haverhill, was arraigned in August 2020 for the murder of Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, on May 3, 2020.
Miguel Angel Vega was also indicted in late October by the Essex County grand jury for Paulino-Fernandez's murder, according to court papers.
Vega was also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The victim on those charges is listed in the indictments as Adarlin Capois.
An arraignment date for Vega is expected in the near future in Salem Superior Court.
Baez was held without bail after his arraignment on charges of murder, assault to murder, two counts, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to court records.
On May 3, 2020, Lawrence police said they received a call about shots fired on Newton Street. Paulino-Fernandez was found dead in the area. Two other men were also shot and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were treated and released, authorities said.
