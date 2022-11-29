NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board, during its Nov. 28 meeting, voted unanimously to appropriate $450,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the new Electric Bill Assistance Program.
According to the town, the program will provide three monthly payments of up to $100 per household. The funds will be paid directly to National Grid.
Regarding eligibility, the maximum household income ranges from $82,550 for a single person to $151,900 for a family of eight. Applicants must also reside in North Andover.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues said the eligibility requirements are similar to the requirements used for the Rental Assistance Program.
“We don’t want people to miss this program,” she said. “This worked very well when we did the Rental Assistance Program.”
Vice Chairwoman Rosemary Smedile said the program is intended to help ease financial strain, particularly during the holiday season.
“It takes a little bit of the burden off,” she said. “It’s no secret to anybody that fuel prices are rising.”
As of Nov. 1, National Grid’s rates have climbed by 64%.
In addition to inflation, Smedile said retirement payments have dropped by as much as 30%, which is a tremendous blow to the town’s senior citizens.
“There’s always people who are left behind,” she said.
Board member Richard Vaillancourt said the town has strived to use ARPA funding in ways that would benefit the residents.
“We have a good track record of trying to reach out to our citizens,” he said. “We’re directly impacting those folks who have the greatest need.”
From the total appropriation, $195,000 will be used for National Grid customers who have already been identified by the company as being in the low-income bracket. The remaining $255,000 will be used to assist residents who, despite exceeding the low-income limit, are still struggling.
Applications will be available on the town’s website by Dec. 2. They will also be available upon request by emailing Laurie Burzlaff, director of Administrative Services, at lburzlaff@northandoverma.gov or by calling 978-688-9510.
Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2023. Once an application has been submitted to the town, residents can expect a decision within two weeks.
As of October, North Andover had approximately $4.4 million remaining in ARPA money from the original amount of $9.3 million.
Some of the larger expenditures have included $3.5 million to upgrade and repair the sewer pump stations, $480,000 for a van for Stevens Memorial Library, $172,010 for Youth and Recreation staffing and $62,401 for radio encryption upgrades.
