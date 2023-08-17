ANDOVER — After a Town Meeting vote last year, the speed limit on unmarked roads in thickly settled parts of town was reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
During a Select Board meeting Tuesday, members voted to decrease the speed limit on additional 16 roads to 25 mph, including Elm Street where a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed last year.
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Town Manager Mike Lindstrom said the town has been working with the MassDOT to identify roads in a need of a speed limit change, while keeping in mind factors including population density and road geometry. Lindstrom said they looked at a total of 34 roads and presented 16 to the board for a vote.
He added some of the 34 roads were already 25 mph or lower.
He said the town recommends keeping roads like Route 125 and Dascomb Road at their posted speed limit.
The full list of streets are the following;
- Abbot Bridge Drive
- Algonquin Avenue
- Andover Street
- Argilla Road
- Ballardvale Road
- Beacon Street
- Brundrett Avenue
- Central Street
- Eastman Road
- Elm Street
- High Street
- Lupine Road
- School Street
- Salem Street
- Shawsheen Road
- Woburn Street
Andover DPW Director Chris Cronin said there had been a debate over whether or not to include Lovejoy Road, which is absent from the list. Lovejoy Road is located in a thickly settled area of town adjacent to Sanborn Elementary.
Cronin said the decision not to lower the speed limit was made because they feared lowering the limit may actually pose more danger.
“The paved area and the physical geometry of that road is such that it is going to encourage speeds that are not 25 mph and while quite frankly it is easy to say that we put up a 25 mph speed limit sign, if the folks aren’t going to abide by that speed limit sign it becomes quite dangerous for a car to be going 25 and for someone else to be going 40 or trying to pass the car going to 25,” Cronin said.
He said that there would need to be a change to the geometry of the road to convince drivers that they need to be going slower.
Safety Officer Glen Ota added that when no limit is posted and the area is not thickly settled, the speed limit is automatically 40 mph.
The board’s vote sends a petition to the MassDOT for their approval. Lindstrom added the DOT is already aware the petition is coming and has no opposition to the changes.
Ota said the list is not final and exceptions can be made in the future.
The board also briefly discussed the yellow town-wide 25 mph speed signs that now dot the town and are causing some confusion among the community. Ota acknowledged the signs have caused concern from some but said there is not much the town can do. The signs announce the town-wide 25 mph speed limit approved last year by residents, but include the stipulation that the rule only applies to areas that are thickly settled and with no posted limit in lettering so small it is impossible to read while driving.
Since the tragic death of a five-year old girl in Elm Square in May, the town has dramatically increased its focus on road safety, particularly in regards to pedestrian safety. Upcoming safety improvements include changes to signaling in Elm Square. Andover also reallocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds toward road safety.
