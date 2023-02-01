NORTH ANDOVER — Citing opposition from neighboring residents, the Select Board voted unanimously to continue the public hearing to extend the entertainment license at Stevens-Coolidge Place to allow movie nights and potentially car shows.
During the board’s Jan. 25 meeting, Colleen Hamilton of the Trustees of Reservations, which manages Stevens-Coolidge, said the intention is to have two to three family movie nights in the spring and fall. The times would either be 6-8 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays.
Hamilton said the proposed hours would not violate the current entertainment license and that children’s activities would be included as well.
She said the movies would be shown in the back left corner of the event lawn that is closest to Chickering Road and that the sound would be directed toward the maintenance building at 115 Andover St.
While there are no definitive plans for car shows, Hamilton said the Trustees have received inquiries about hosting such events at Stevens-Coolidge.
However, three abutters sent emails to the town asking that the license not be extended.
“Each year, the event programming has been expanding,” wrote resident Melissa Rivers of Andover Street. “Despite the promises of the Trustees, we have continued to deal with traffic of both patrons and vendors traveling up and down Wood Lane, noise from events and the eyesore of the parking lot.”
Resident Mary Kilpatrick of Andover Street wrote that even more large scale activities would be permitted in a residential neighborhood.
“There is already a significant impact on neighbors for the activities allowed under the current license in terms of activity and congestion,” she wrote. “It’s hard to see how a car show will not impact surrounding neighbors. It’s also hard to see how that activity contributes to the Trustees’ mission of ‘protecting places of ecological, scenic, and historic importance.’”
Select Board Chairwoman Janice Phillips asked Hamilton if the Trustees had contacted the neighbors in advance.
“This is an age-old, ongoing issue,” said Phillips. “I’m curious if you did the due diligence ahead of time to speak with the neighbors.”
However, Hamilton said there had been no communication with the neighbors.
“We didn’t envision that it would be an issue,” she said, adding that fewer events are planned for this summer.
Phillips said she could not support the request until the Trustees have spoken with the neighbors.
“We’ve done a lot of work to get comfortable with the license that you currently have,” she said. “I personally don’t feel comfortable supporting this overarching change.”
Vice Chairwoman Rosemary Smedile agreed that the board should not take action until additional information is available.
“Everyone needs to know what this entertainment license could possibly entail,” she said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
