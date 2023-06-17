ANDOVER — The Select Board has narrowly approved design plans for a $480-million school project.
The 3-2 vote approved an option known as “campus two with auditorium,” with both “no” votes citing budget concerns. Board members Melissa Danisch, Laura Gregory and Annie Gilbert voted in favor, while Alex Vispoli and Chris Huntress cast no votes.
The committee in charge of the project will now start the schematic design phase. The project will ultimately come before voters at a Town Meeting. Before the project can be funded though, the town will need to solve an issue with its debt limit. There is also concern the project will hurt the town’s bond rating.
Board member Annie Gilbert added that work will be done to reduce the cost of the project during the schematic design phase.
Both board members voting against the design cited its high cost. Those voting in favor acknowledged its cost but argued that the town shouldn’t delay the project any further and that the town should choose a solution that deals with all the problems of the current high school.
Issues with the school include accessibility, safety, an aging HVAC system and undersized classrooms, according to Gilbert. Board members also spoke about a layout that makes it difficult for students to navigate.
“All the kids at Andover High carry everything around in their backpacks because they don’t have time to go to their lockers,” Select Board member Laura Gregory said.
She continued that there was also anxiety among students about being late to class due to the layout of the school.
“We have a long history of delaying,” Gregory said. “There is never a perfect option. Yes, this is more expensive than any of us would like to pay but waiting is not going to improve the situation; it is going to increase the cost. The problem is not going to go away and we are going to spend an enormous amount of money keeping the current building minimally functioning.”
According to a Building Committee member, every time the project is delayed a month, the costs rise by $1.2 million.
“Time is not on our side but that doesn’t mean, in my opinion, that we should move forward with a project that is significantly behind our ability to finance,” said Select Board member Chris Huntress, who voted against going forward.
In addition to the impact on taxpayers, who will ultimately have the final say on the project, the high cost has also caused a few other headaches for the town.
The project will result in an estimated increase of between $1,740 and $2,215 to the average annual tax bill, depending on interest rates, according to a preliminary estimate.
In March of this year, a memo was sent to the School Committee informing them that the project may cost more than the town is legally allowed to borrow due to the town’s debt limit. The town is currently seeking a legislative solution with members of Andover’s delegation optimistic that they will pass a fix soon.
More recently Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said that even if the funds can be approved, borrowing so much money could weaken the town’s debt profile so as to drop its bond rating. That would further increase the cost of borrowing.
The chosen option was the cheapest of the options looked at by the building committee, with a similar option that included a renovation to the Collins Center coming in at $503 million and a full renovation of the school costing an estimated $567 million.
The committee has also said the chosen option would be the least disruptive to students.
The school is currently on average between 90 and 95 percent at capacity, according to Caitlin Brown, high school principal. Brown said the number of classrooms limits what can be done with the schedule.
She added that some core areas like the cafeteria and the media center are also undersized. She said this is why the school has four lunch periods.
“We will be looking for ways to reduce the cost without impacting the project and the education and community goals of the project. We know we are going to have to make some difficult decisions,” said Building Committee chair Mark Johnson at the board meeting on Wednesday.
James Liebman, an architect from HMFH Architects, the firm working on the project, said the best way to decrease the cost is to bring down the square footage. However Liebman said they are fast approaching a point where bringing down the square footage would interfere with the committee’s academic goals.
The current proposed school would be 286,008-square-feet, 72,620-square-feet over the Massachusetts School Building Authority guidelines. Liebman explained that almost half of this overage was a result of the field house not accounted for MSBA allowances.
Joe DeSantis, a senior project manager for PMA Consultants, the town’s project manager for the school, added that it is commonplace for projects to exceed MSBA guidelines.
“There are a lot of budget questions that have to be answered,” said board chair Danisch.
