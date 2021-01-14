SALEM, N.H. – This year’s deliberative session, in preparation for the March 9 local election, will look historically different due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Instead of gathering in Salem High’s Seifert Auditorium to review ballot times face-to-face with registered voters, selectmen will host two virtual sessions, during which those community members can weigh in and suggest applicable changes.
Longtime Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow met with the Board of Selectmen Monday to discuss the town’s options for the session after new legislation expanded possibilities.
Instead of keeping the process unchanged – as the pandemic rages on – or pushing the election as late as July, selectmen in attendance unanimously supported a hybrid approach. Selectwoman Lisa Withrow was not present.
“This is going to be dramatically different than our normal deliberative,” Goodnow said.
Residents will be able to tune into the town’s government channel, number 23, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. and listen as selectmen run down each ballot item. Those wishing to speak up will have to email a special address, which will be watched closely in real time by an assigned town official.
Selectmen will aim to take up each email as it is received, Goodnow said, but there will be a six-day window for communication on ballot items.
On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., selectmen will again meet virtually, where they will talk about any unaddressed voter submissions and finalize the warrant.
“We’re in the process of sending, in the next 12 days or so, a postcard to every registered voter,” Goodnow said Wednesday. “It will delineate all of this.”
Selectman James Keller questioned how officials would ensure electronic input comes only from registered voters, as would be the case during the typical deliberative session.
Goodnow acknowledged the question as a good one, but said there is no definitive way to keep track of participation that way.
On March 9, the election will be conducted as it was in the fall, with social distancing and mask wearing in mind. Those comfortable with voting in person will head to their designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“The only difference to this election is adding a buzzer outside of each entrance,” Goodnow explained. “If you’re COVID-fearful or concerned, you can buzz it and an election official will come out and let you vote without coming inside.”
Absentee ballots will also be accepted ahead of Election Day. Goodnow said that during the November election, people who were higher-risk for COVID-19 complications, or simply wished to avoid contact with others at the polls, overwhelmingly took advantage of that option.
“By the time Election Day rolled around, the number of COVID-concerned voters was very low,” he said. “I foresee that being the case again with this election.”
Goodnow said the School District typically follows the lead set by Selectmen when it comes to planning elections.