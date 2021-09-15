SALEM, N.H. — Slow down on Silver Brook Road. The speed limit was reduced Monday night from 30 to 25 mph at the request of residents who watched tragedy unfold in their neighborhood over the summer.
Saturday, July 10, police said local doctor Scott Dowd was speeding and intoxicated behind the wheel of his Acura RDX when it barreled through the neighborhood. The car only stopped after taking out part of a granite mailbox, which launched into the Tutrone family’s home along with the vehicle.
Giuliana Tutrone, 5, is recovering from life-threatening injuries that required her to be flown to Boston by medical helicopter. She was inside her home at the time of the crash.
According to police Chief Joel Dolan, the shocking scene brought up longstanding worries about speeding in the neighborhood.
He noted that no signage would have prevented that particular crash — a somber reality that residents also realize — but future speeding issues could be mitigated.
“If nothing else you need some signage for some education,” Dolan told selectmen. “Because if there’s no signs there, some people may not know that it's 30. All of our data that we have collected so far has the average speed at 25 but we do have some outliers.”
On a recent Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. a car on Silver Brook Road was clocked at 59 mph, according to Dolan. He said 10 cars over the weekend hit 40 mph.
Dolan suggests something attention-grabbing, like a digital sign with a flashing light and speed display.
Additionally, Silver Brook Road resident Dominick Faccadio and others would like to see the road used less as a cut through.
“Our street is on ‘Waze’ and all the other apps now, and can be used as a shortcut to other parts of the city,” he said. “In order for that to be removed from their apps it would need to have approval from the local government saying it’s not a through street.”
By his count, there are 40 children living in the neighborhood.
A joint letter submitted to town officials from Kristine Costello-Avron and her husband, Mark Avron, states, “We all agree that what we are requesting addresses a separate issue besides that of a drunk driver.”
“It addresses drivers who continually speed up and slow down Silver Brook Road, and through other parts of our neighborhood” the letter goes on. “These concerns are not disproportionate or unwarranted.”
Selectmen took the request further by questioning if there are grants available to get the town some more solar-powered, digital displays.
“We could probably all list off half a dozen roads or locations where it would probably make sense to put one of those,” Selectman James Keller said. “And God forbid, we don’t want an incident to drive installation of one. I’d like to prevent as opposed to react.”
Selectmen are legally allowed to lower speed limits by 5 mph, but many other actions require the involvement of state officials.