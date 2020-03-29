North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.