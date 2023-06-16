BOSTON — The state Senate on Thursday approved a $590 million tax relief package that expands tax credits for housing, child care, renters and seniors and overhauls the estate tax, but rejects several of Gov. Maura Healey’s key proposals.
The legislation, which passed unanimously, includes includes a buffet of permanent tax changes Senate leader said are aimed at providing relief to consumers struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflation and helping the state attract new residents and businesses.
“Massachusetts doesn’t need just any tax relief; we need permanent, progressive, smart, and sustainable tax relief," Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said in remarks on Thursday. "Too many families have been caught between the rising costs of healthcare, housing, education, and basic goods."
A key plank of the legislation calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. If approved, the plan would increase the threshold triggering the so-called “death tax” to assets valued at more than $2 million.
The Senate’s tax plan would increase the state’s rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes.
The plan would also increase the amount of money available through the state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program from $40 million to $60 million.
It also calls for doubling the maximum senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent. That would cost the state estimated $60 million.
Senate Democrats also want to increase a child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 per child or dependent and lift a state cap on the number of eligible children and dependents. That would cost about $164 million, according to Senate Democrats.
The state’s earned income tax credit, a popular anti-poverty program, would increase from 30% to 40% of the federal credit, at a cost of $85 million to the state.
But the Senate plan was stripped of a proposal to cut the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which was a key element of Healey’s plan approved by the state House of Representatives in April as part of it version of the plan.
Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, filed amendments to the tax relief package seeking to restore the business cuts and expand the estate tax proposal, but they were rejected by the chamber's Democratic majority.
During Thursday's debate on the bill, Tarr and other Republicans argued that more relief is needed to help improve the state’s business climate and competitiveness with census data showing the state has lost hundreds of thousands of residents in recent years.
"This is a matter of economic competitiveness," Tarr said in remarks on the Senate floor. "It's one that this bill is deficient without."
Business groups had also urged Democratic leaders to support the amendments to restore the capital gains tax cuts and expanded estate tax relief, noting that both were backed by the Healey administration.
But Senate Democrats argued that cutting the business tax would benefit the state’s wealthiest residents, and cited recent studies by liberal economic groups suggesting that the concerns about outmigration over taxes are overblown.
Democrats also added a provision to the tax relief bill requiring couples who file income tax returns jointly at the federal level to do the same at the state level, a key demand of liberal groups to close a "loophole" they claim households could use to avoid their obligations under the state's new 4% millionaires' tax.
Overall, the tax relief plan would cost the state $590 million in the next fiscal year and a similar amount annually going forward, according to Senate Democrats.
Healey filed her $750 million tax-relief proposal in February that included many of the proposals approved by the Senate on Thursday. The House approved a $654 million tax relief package in April, which included many of those provisions.
Now that the Senate approves its tax relief plan, differences between the two versions must be worked out in closed-door negotiations between the two branches, before heading to Healey’s desk for consideration.
A similar tax relief plan passed the House and Senate last year, with broad support and backing from then-Gov. Baker, but became bogged down in negotiations and failed to pass before the end of the legislative session.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.