BOSTON — The state Senate rolled out a tax relief plan on Thursday that calls for expanded tax credits for housing, child care, renters and seniors and an overhaul of the estate tax, but rejects Gov. Maura Healey's plan to cut business taxes.
The $590 million proposal, which is expected to be taken up next week, includes a buffet of permanent tax changes that Senate Democrats say are aimed at providing relief to people struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflation and helping the state attract new residents and businesses.
Many of the proposals were originally pitched by Healey as part of her tax relief plan, filed in February, and included in a House version of the tax relief plan, approved in April.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the package of tax reforms is "progressive, smart, sustainable and permanent — and it centers equity while chipping away at the headwinds that threaten our competitiveness."
"Everywhere I go, the two pressing issues I hear about the most, from employers and residents alike, are workforce and housing," she said in a statement. "Our tax relief package intentionally targets housing affordability so we can not only maintain our economic competitiveness but ensure our residents can stay where they want to work, live, raise families and pursue their dreams."
The plan calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. If approved, the plan would increase the threshold triggering the so-called "death tax" to assets valued at more than $2 million.
That's in-line with the House version of the tax relief plan, but $1 million less than the trigger threshold that Healey had proposed in her tax package.
Massachusetts is an outlier as one of only a dozen states to charge the tax, which currently applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets include stocks, life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
The Senate's tax plan would increase the state’s rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes.
The plan would also increase the amount of money available through the state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit program from $40 million to $60 million.
It also calls for doubling the maximum senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent. That would cost the state estimated $60 million.
Senate Democrats also want to increase a child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 per child or dependent and lift a state cap on the number of eligible children and dependents. That would cost about $164 million, according to Senate Democrats.
The state's earned income tax credit, a popular anti-poverty program, would increase from 30% to 40% of the federal credit, at a cost of $85 million to the state.
But the Senate excluded a proposal to cut the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which was a key element of Healey's plan that had also won approval from the House in its version of the bill.
Progressive Democrats in the Senate and House and liberal groups have argued that cutting the business tax would benefit the state’s wealthiest residents.
"The Senate strikes the right balance of targeted cuts for low-income families and middle-class homeowners, without giving away hundreds of millions of dollars to the ultra-rich and large multi-national corporations," the group RaiseUp Massachusetts said in statement. "This measured approach takes critical steps to address the affordability and fiscal stability of the commonwealth."
But Healey and House leaders have argued that the business tax cut is needed to help improve the state's competitiveness in response to census data showing the state has lost hundreds of thousands of residents in recent years.
Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, praised the Senate's plan for a "commitment to meaningful reform" but said the exclusion of capital gains tax cut, as well as a scaled back estate tax relief and limited child tax credits, "undercut our collective ability to meet two key goals: promote Massachusetts’ competitiveness and address high costs of living."
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the conservative pro-business group Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, criticized Senate Democrats for "watering down" tax relief and said the plan fails to make the state more competitive.
"Massachusetts is treading down a dangerous path and the Senate’s plan only confirms it," he said. "We’ve taken our economic competitiveness for granted and we’ve already begun to feel the negative consequences of that."
Overall, the plan would cost the state $590 million in the next fiscal year and a similar amount annually going forward, according to Senate Democrats.
Healey filed her $750 million tax-relief proposal in February, and while lawmakers held a public hearing on the bill they haven’t advanced it. Many of the proposals in the House plan originated with Healey and her predecessor, Charlie Baker.
Senators are expected to file dozens of amendments to the plan before a Monday deadline to submit proposed changes, which will be taken up during debate on the bill next Thursday.
Once the Senate approves its tax relief plan, differences between the two versions will need to be worked out in closed-door negotiations between the two branches, before heading to Healey’s desk for review.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
