BOSTON — Money for school buildings, food pantries, nonprofits and drug counseling programs are among the many requests from lawmakers angling to bring home a piece of the nearly $56 billion Senate budget.
Lawmakers from the North Shore and Merrimack Valley have filed dozens of requests to buoy cash-strapped municipal governments, local projects and programs ahead of debate on the spending package next week.
That includes nearly two dozen proposed amendments from Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, including another $50,000 for the Salem Pantry for its food insecurity programs and $60,000 for the Northeast Arc in Peabody, which works with disabled individuals and their families.
Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, has filed 16 amendments, including $50,000 for Lazarus House for its emergency shelter, housing, food, and clothing program; and $120,000 for Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, Inc. for its programs and community revitalization initiatives.
Likewise, Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, has filed about two dozen amendments including money for downtowns, local nonprofits, public libraries and school athletic fields.
Finegold is also seeking policy changes and more state funding aimed at helping cities and towns afford the cost of building new schools. He said there are a number of school buildings in his district and elsewhere that are “desperately” in need of upgrades.
“But like everything with construction these days, the cost of these renovation projects is going through the roof,” he said “So we need to do everything we can to help schools with these high costs.”
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, has filed dozens of earmarks proposing new funding for schools, support for the local seafood industry and environmental initiatives. That includes a request for $300,000 for stepped-up marine patrols for endangered North Atlantic right whales to reduce collisions with boats and entanglements with fishing gear and to prevent shutdowns of the state’s lobster fishery.
He’s also filed number of proposed policy changes, such as an update to the state’s accessory dwelling law, increased regional transportation funding and setting a two week long tax-free holiday.
Overall, senators filed more than 1,000 amendments to the budget. Only a handful will likely make it into the final spending plan.
Even if the local funding requests are included in the Senate’s version of the budget, they must still survive negotiations between House and Senate leaders and Gov. Maura Healey’s veto pen.
Last month, the House passed a $56.2 billion budget that includes more money for local governments and schools and taps into revenue from the new millionaires’ tax to fund a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives.
House lawmakers considered nearly 1,500 amendments to the spending package, many of which were rejected or withdrawn. Still, the House added at least $120 million in local earmarks.
Critics of earmarks — including fiscal watchdogs — argue that they encourage patronage and government waste. Lawmakers defend the practice as a means of getting money for local projects and programs, since the executive branch largely controls capital spending.
Senate Democrats unveiled a $55.8 billion budget last week that calls for boosting local aid to communities in the next fiscal year by $39.4 million to nearly $1.27 billion and increases Chapter 70 funding for schools by $604 million to more than $6.59 billion.
The Senate plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted “millionaires tax” by divvying up the money from the 4 percent surtax on incomes above $1 million for a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives.
Neither the House or Senate plan calls for any wholesale increases in taxes, and both would pump more money into the states reserve or rainy day fund, bringing it to a record $9 billion by the end of the year.
The Senate is expected to take up debate on the spending package next week. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
