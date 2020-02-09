LONDONDERRY — It's a hub of activity on almost a daily basis and now the Londonderry Senior Center will be getting some upgrades and repairs to keep the building in top shape.
The center, located in the former Mayflower Grange building on Mammoth Road, will be getting repairs done to entrance ways, stairs, railings and decking.
The building, dating back to the early 1920s, will also receive new siding.
Several years ago, the center grew larger, with voters approving money to expand the building with a new 16-by-78-foot addition, now used for additional programs and classes.
The kitchen area also got upgrades back then, along with more storage and office space.
The newest repairs include front exterior siding, steps, door, main entrance work, and new vinyl rails.
The center is popular every day, with many senior citizens enjoying fitness programs, games, clubs, and special activities like meals, parties, and other community events.
The town's senior transportation coordinator, Laurie Renke, also has an office at the center to help people learn more about CART, or Cooperative Alliance for Regional Transportation, and its shuttle service that provides rides to various locations in Derry and Londonderry for seniors and people with disabilities.
Upcoming events at the Londonderry Senior Center include a Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that includes a meal and entertainment, and a St. Patrick's Day luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
The center's monthly breakfast is Friday, Feb. 14 and includes entertainment by the local group "Off Our Rockers."
To learn more about the Londonderry Senior Center, or for a complete schedule of events and programs, call 432-8554. The center is located at 535 Mammoth Road.