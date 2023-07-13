North Andover’s new Senior Center will have a soft opening later this month, approximately two months later than projected.
Ground was broken on the building at 481 Sutton St. in November 2021 and according to Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro was supposed to be “substantially complete” by April 2023.
Yet, due to supply chain issues with materials such as structural steel, lumber, and windows the opening date was pushed back.
“Post pandemic, many construction projects struggled with getting materials like structural steel, lumber and windows. The Senior Center project was no exception,” Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro said.
Now, the Senior Center has obtained its occupancy permits and is preparing to have a soft opening on July 20 and 21.
Prior to the soft opening, both the old and new senior center will be closed from July 17-19 in order to allow staff to move to the new location.
Tours will then be offered at the Sutton Street location on July 20 and 21, but regular programs will not be held.
Monday, July 24, will mark the beginning of all of the center’s regular programs at the new building.
A dedication and grand opening celebration are planned for late summer or early fall.
