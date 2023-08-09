LAWRENCE — A 70-year-old man pulled a gun on a car wash attendant after discovering one of the windshield wipers on his Mercedes SUV was damaged, police said.
Richard Sanchez Reyes, of 423 Pelham St., Methuen was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card, carrying a dangeorus weapon and related charges following the 1 p.m. incident Tuesday at Haffner's at 469 Haverhill St., according to a police report.
Reyes, after noticing damage to a wiper on his 2010 Mercedes GLK350 after going through the car wash, confronted and threatened a car wash worker, police said.
He said he lost the wiper "and he wanted it fixed." The car wash worker said he could give him a number for the corporate office.
Reyes argued with the worker, saying in Spanish, "what you going to to do?"
The worker said he wasn't going to anything "because he is an elderly man," police said.
Another worker walked over and tried to get control of the situation. Reyes continued to complain though and threatened to shoot the worker, according to the police report.
Reyes was then seen reaching into the rear passenger area of his SUV and pulling out a black gun and holding it in his right hand by his side, according to the report.
After a Haffner's worker told Reyes to leave, police said Reyes placed the gun in the rear pocket of the SUV's front passenger seat.
Police were called and officers later found a loaded black gun under a dumpster near the exit of the car wash. A patrolman asked Reyes for his license to carry a weapon and he said he didn't have one, police said.
A machete, a "black fighting knife" and a wooden baton were also found during a police search of the SUV, according to the report.
