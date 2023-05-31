BRENTWOOD — Brandon Castiglione, the Londonderry man found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Pelham pastor in October 2019, will be sentenced on Friday, August 25 in Rockingham Superior Court.
Judge David Ruoff will preside over his sentencing.
On May 15, a jury found Castiglione, 28, knowingly and recklessly caused the death of Luis Garcia, 60 of Manchester, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry — where Castiglione lived with his father, Mark Castiglione.
Garcia was at the house for a painting job for Mark Castiglione, when Brandon Castiglione shot him in the back of the neck.
Garcia was a minister of New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham where the Castiglione family attended church and Bible study.
The shooting is intertwined with another shooting that took place 11 days later in 2019, in what authorities believe was an act of revenge authorities said.
On Oct. 12, 2019, Dale Holloway, of Manchester, allegedly opened fire during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries church.
He is accused of shooting at three people, including the groom who was Mark Castiglione.
Garcia was Holloway's stepson.
Holloway is charged on several counts, including attempted murder. He is also accused of assaulting his court-appointed attorney.
Holloway's trial has been delayed several times. It is currently set to get underway with jury selection on Oct. 30 and the trial opening the next day in Hillsborough Superior Court Southern District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.